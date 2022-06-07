Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 7, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (22-30, +7 RD) vs. Nationals (21-35, -77 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got a special series preview article, free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Nationals Starting Lineup

RHP Joan Adon

Notes: The Nats are allowing 5.86 runs per road game this season. They have a bottom-five MLB defense according to both Defensive Runs Saved (-23 DRS) and Outs Above Average (-22 OAA)...It’s nice to see that the soon-to-be 42-year-old Cruz has something left in the tank. Since these teams previously met in mid-May, he is slashing .418/.492/.564 (197 wRC+) in 64 plate appearances.

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera

Brian Anderson underwent MRI. Spine specialist tomorrow.



Anthony Bender is playing catch and feeling good.



Jesús Luzardo still not throwing.



Joey Wendle reporting no soreness right now for hammy.



Jordan Holloway live BP Friday.



Paul Campbell no throw. #Marlins — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) June 7, 2022

Additional Notes: Marlins players and coaches held a lengthy team meeting prior to the game...Cooper has been Miami’s best hitter lately. He told Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald that he was getting too pull-happy earlier in the season. Over the last two weeks, his pull rate is fifth-lowest among MLB qualified batters, according to FanGraphs...Chisholm has slumped since returning from his minor hamstring injury (.071/.161/.179, 5 wRC+ in 31 PA)...Aguilar’s next homer will be the 100th of his MLB career.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates. Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

