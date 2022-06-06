Marlins Game Coverage
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 8-2; Double-A Pensacola won, 7-6; High-A Beloit won, 8-7; Low-A Jupiter lost both of its doubleheader games, 8-1 and 3-2. The final four batters of the Blue Wahoos game were each hit by pitches. All six players who stepped to the plate during that unorthodox ninth-inning rally reached base, even though none of them recorded hits! My Fish Prospects of the Week are RHP Dylan Bice (Pensacola) and 1B Troy Johnston (Pensacola).
- Kevin Barral chatted with Adrian Lorenzo (Senior Director, International Operations) about a wide variety of players in the Marlins farm system.
- The MiLB short-season rookie leagues began their 2022 seasons today. Here are the initial rosters for the FCL Marlins, DSL Marlins and DSL Miami, featuring many of the youngest players in the organization. Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm lists some of his DSL names of interest.
- The Call Up podcast recorded in-person interviews with Pensacola’s Griffin Conine and Zach McCambley.
- The Marlins currently have 5.4% odds of making the 2022 playoffs, 0.6% odds of winning the NL East division and 0.2% odds of a World Series title, according to FanGraphs. At this time a week ago, those percentages were 10.2%, 1.6% and 0.5%, respectively.
- Revisiting our Fish Stripes LIVE Marlins vs. Giants series predictions, the majority of us correctly picked a series split. Jon Berti and Mike Yastrzemski practically tied in total Win Probability Added, so I decided that they’ll split series MVP honors (earning points for Noah Berger and Daniel Rodriguez).
- Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley began their new episode of Effectively Wild by bantering about Yastrzemski’s attempted trick play on Saturday’s game-winning sacrifice fly.
- My Marlins Top 30 prospect list was updated over the weekend. I’ll be making one more significant update prior to the 2022 MLB Draft.
- Baseball America mocks prep infielder Termarr Johnson to the Marlins with the No. 6 overall pick. As included in their article—and mentioned to me through a separate source—the Marlins are specifically targeting Johnson in the draft. Our own Hector Rodriguez has a new profile on prep outfielder Druw Jones, who’s likely going to be off the board before the Fish get a chance to take him.
- The Phillies have won three straight games since firing manager Joe Girardi. They overcame a 5-0 deficit to beat the Angels on Sunday.
- Claimed off waivers from the Marlins earlier in the week, Joe Dunand debuted for the Braves Triple-A Gwinnett affiliate. He started at third base for them on Saturday and Sunday, going 1-for-7 with a run batted in.
- David Samson told The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz that Jeffrey Loria “didn’t want to acknowledge” the Marlins’ first World Series title under prior ownership, so the team stopped wearing teal uniforms that everybody associated with 1997. He also says Loria often allowed starting pitchers to dictate what uniforms would be worn for each game, even though Samson preferred a “set schedule” (like the one Miami currently uses).
- Here is a small sampling of photos that Danis Sosa took for Fish Stripes on Saturday. Follow him on Instagram for more!
