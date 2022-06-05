MIA 1, SF 5: Slam Spoils Sunday

When Braxton Garrett struck out Mike Yastrzemski in the top of the 1st inning, the optimism may have never been higher for the former 1st round pick since his name was called nearly six years ago to the day. The soft-tossing left-hander put the grandson of Hall of Fame left fielder, Carl, away on a 92.8 mph fastball, the hardest thrown pitch of his Major League career. From there on out, though, things would take a precipitous downturn.

Garrett would escape a first-and-third, one-out jam in the 2nd only to have a 1-2-3 3rd inning and overall good first impression ruined by a Donovan Walton grand slam in the 4th, effectively ending his 2022-debut after 72 pitches and 3.1 innings. Striking out 5 in the 5-1 loss, Garrett would also hit two batters in successive innings.

Miami finishes the season-series 3-4 against San Francisco.

Well that escalated quickly.



Braxton Garrett was dealing through three, but could not make it out of the fourth after allowing a grand slam to Donovan Walton that gives the Giants a 4-0 lead ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/fwyXVgyRtn — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) June 5, 2022

While Garrett may not have fared well in the decision, Jakob Junis couldn’t say the same, as he limited the Miami bats to just 2 hits over 6 innings of one-run ball - with the only blemish coming courtesy of Garrett Cooper’s 4th home run of the season - striking out 8 in the process.

Cooper cranks one!



The Marlins are on the board after a long oppo taco from Garrett Cooper! ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/EanFCDMbhh — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) June 5, 2022

The 3-4 duo of Jorge Soler and Jesús Aguilar went a combined 1-7 with 5 strikeouts.

Looking Ahead

The Fish will get a chance to reset with Monday’s scheduled off-day as they await the arrival of the cellar-dwelling Washington Nationals. Edward Cabrera (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his 2nd start of the season in Tuesday’s opener. It was here in Miami, on August 25th last year, when Cabrera made his big league debut against Washington, allowing 3 runs over 6.1 innings in a 4-3 Miami victory.

Of Note