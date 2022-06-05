MIA 1, SF 5: Slam Spoils Sunday

When Braxton Garrett struck out Mike Yastrzemski in the top of the 1st inning, the optimism may have never been higher for the former 1st round pick since his name was called nearly six years ago to the day. The soft-tossing left-hander put the grandson of Hall of Fame left fielder, Carl, away on a 92.8 mph fastball, the hardest thrown pitch of his Major League career. From there on out, though, things would take a precipitous downturn.
Garrett would escape a first-and-third, one-out jam in the 2nd only to have a 1-2-3 3rd inning and overall good first impression ruined by a Donovan Walton grand slam in the 4th, effectively ending his 2022-debut after 72 pitches and 3.1 innings. Striking out 5 in the 5-1 loss, Garrett would also hit two batters in successive innings.
Miami finishes the season-series 3-4 against San Francisco.
Well that escalated quickly.— Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) June 5, 2022
Braxton Garrett was dealing through three, but could not make it out of the fourth after allowing a grand slam to Donovan Walton that gives the Giants a 4-0 lead ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/fwyXVgyRtn
While Garrett may not have fared well in the decision, Jakob Junis couldn’t say the same, as he limited the Miami bats to just 2 hits over 6 innings of one-run ball - with the only blemish coming courtesy of Garrett Cooper’s 4th home run of the season - striking out 8 in the process.
Cooper cranks one!— Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) June 5, 2022
The Marlins are on the board after a long oppo taco from Garrett Cooper! ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/EanFCDMbhh
The 3-4 duo of Jorge Soler and Jesús Aguilar went a combined 1-7 with 5 strikeouts.
Looking Ahead
The Fish will get a chance to reset with Monday’s scheduled off-day as they await the arrival of the cellar-dwelling Washington Nationals. Edward Cabrera (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his 2nd start of the season in Tuesday’s opener. It was here in Miami, on August 25th last year, when Cabrera made his big league debut against Washington, allowing 3 runs over 6.1 innings in a 4-3 Miami victory.
Of Note
- After allowing 5 earned runs in his first 2 outings, Dylan Floro has now gone 8 consecutive appearances (8.1) without allowing a man to score. Floro now has a 4.35 ERA in 10.1 IP this season.
- Following the loss Sunday, the Marlins fall to 22-30 through their first 52 games, becoming just the 6th team in the modern era, and first since the 2007 Cubs to win just 42.3-percent of their games while outscoring their opponents by at least 7 runs. Of the 16 teams to post-run differentials no less than +7 while playing sub-.450 baseball, only 3 - the 2007 Yankees, 2015 Blue Jays, and aforementioned Cubs team - managed to make the playoffs.
- Coop in the loop: Collecting another two hits Sunday, Garrett Cooper has now hit .480 with 7 RBI over his last 6 games played.
