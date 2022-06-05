Marlins vs. Giants: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 5, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (22-29, +12 RD) vs. Giants (28-24, +26 RD) game thread.

How big is today’s Marlins game ? They have not won a single series against a team that is currently above .500 this season. If there is any hope moving forward, today is a good place to start. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) June 5, 2022

Giants Starting Lineup

RHP Jakob Junis

Notes: Junis is the only MLB starting pitcher whose slider accounts for the majority of his total pitches...González (right leg bruise) has recovered from Friday’s hit by pitch...Estrada and Vosler are the only players who have started all four games of this series for the Giants.

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett

Speaking to @kevin_barral on Saturday, Braxton Garrett said he's been focusing on throwing better "finishing pitches" and "getting my 2-strike stuff out of the zone" pic.twitter.com/Uz6AakqOCM — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) June 5, 2022

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Williams in, Jazz Chisholm Jr. out; Berti switches from 3B to 2B, Cooper and Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Pregame Roster Moves: Braxton Garrett recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville

Additional Notes: Garrett graduates as the 27th-ranked player on my Marlins Top 30 prospects list. He’s been using a four-seam fastball/sinker (two-seamer)/slider/curveball/changeup pitch mix this season, just like he did in previous MLB stints. On Saturday, Garrett told Fish Stripes’ own Kevin Barral that he’s been focusing on locating his stuff outside the zone in two-strike situations...Chisholm has slumped since returning from his minor hamstring injury (.077/.172/.192, 12 wRC+ in 29 PA)...Aguilar’s next homer will be the 100th of his MLB career.

