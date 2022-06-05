 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marlins vs. Giants: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 5, 2022

Braxton Garrett and Jakob Junis will start Sunday’s Marlins vs. Giants game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

Jesús Sánchez wears a Marlins-themed football helmet after driving in the winning run on Saturday, June 4, 2022 Photo by Danis Sosa/Fish Stripes

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (22-29, +12 RD) vs. Giants (28-24, +26 RD) game thread.

Giants Starting Lineup

  1. CF Austin Slater (125, 103)
  2. 1B Wilmer Flores (110, 105)
  3. RF Mike Yastrzemski (150, 125)
  4. DH Evan Longoria (125, 118)
  5. LF Luis González (132, 135)
  6. 2B Thairo Estrada (103, 97)
  7. 3B Jason Vosler (152, 98)
  8. C Curt Casali (104, 93)
  9. SS Donovan Walton (98, 69)

RHP Jakob Junis

Junis’ 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Notes: Junis is the only MLB starting pitcher whose slider accounts for the majority of his total pitches...González (right leg bruise) has recovered from Friday’s hit by pitch...Estrada and Vosler are the only players who have started all four games of this series for the Giants.

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jon Berti (152 wRC+ this season, career 102 wRC+)
  2. DH Garrett Cooper (128, 120)
  3. LF Jorge Soler (123, 112)
  4. 1B Jesús Aguilar (109, 112)
  5. RF Avisaíl García (58, 102)
  6. CF Jesús Sánchez (102, 102)
  7. SS Miguel Rojas (83, 87)
  8. C Jacob Stallings (69, 87)
  9. 3B Luke Williams (126, 82)

LHP Braxton Garrett

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Williams in, Jazz Chisholm Jr. out; Berti switches from 3B to 2B, Cooper and Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Pregame Roster Moves: Braxton Garrett recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville

Additional Notes: Garrett graduates as the 27th-ranked player on my Marlins Top 30 prospects list. He’s been using a four-seam fastball/sinker (two-seamer)/slider/curveball/changeup pitch mix this season, just like he did in previous MLB stints. On Saturday, Garrett told Fish Stripes’ own Kevin Barral that he’s been focusing on locating his stuff outside the zone in two-strike situations...Chisholm has slumped since returning from his minor hamstring injury (.077/.172/.192, 12 wRC+ in 29 PA)...Aguilar’s next homer will be the 100th of his MLB career.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Jeff Nelson). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss is representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@addeo_louis00) for in-game updates. He will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds

