Marlins vs. Giants: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 4, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (21-29, +10 RD) vs. Giants (28-23, +27 RD) game thread. The last game was an unofficial breaking point for me, dashing any slim hope that these Fish could earn a 2022 postseason berth. Still 112 games to go, though!

Giants Starting Lineup

RHP Logan Webb

The #SFGiants made the following roster moves:



• RHP Sean Hjelle optioned to Triple-A Sacramento

• OF Austin Slater reinstated from the 10-day IL

• RHP Sam Delaplane selected to the 40-man roster and optioned to San Jose

• OF Stuart Fairchild designated for assignment — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 4, 2022

Notes: Since 2021, Webb has been as good as anybody in terms of suppressing home runs, except for in his start on Monday, when the Phillies took him deep three times...Luis González (right leg bruise) departed Friday’s game early after a hit by pitch. He’s considered day-to-day...Even casual MLB fans are probably aware of how hot Pederson has been at the plate. His 266 wRC+ over the last two weeks is third-highest among all MLB qualifiers during that span...Bart owns a league-worst 44.8% strikeout rate (min. 100 PA), which is beginning to eat into his playing time.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Stallings in, Nick Fortes out

Pregame Roster Moves: Elieser Hernandez optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville

Additional Notes: López would need to pitch at least 7 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings today to reclaim the National League ERA lead from Joe Musgrove...I’m not sure what to make of Sánchez right now. He has emerged from an extended slump with three home runs this week, but each of them came with caveats (two at Coors Field and one against a position player)...Aguilar’s next homer will be the 100th of his MLB career. He just missed getting it on Friday.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET (roof closed, obviously). Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Jeff Nelson). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Kevin Barral is representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@kevin_barral) for in-game updates. He will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

