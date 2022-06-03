Marlins vs. Giants: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 3, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (21-28, +19 RD) vs. Giants (27-23, +18 RD) game thread.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The third inning runs from May 20 through June 9.

Giants Starting Lineup

RHP John Brebbia

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Sean Hjelle recalled from Triple-A, LHP Sam Long optioned to Triple-A

Notes: Alex Cobb (back tightness) has been scratched from his scheduled start, setting up one of the few true bullpen games that the Marlins have faced all season. Brebbia, who’s in his fifth big league campaign, has never been used as a starter before. His longest outing of the year was two innings (April 25 vs. Brewers)...Even casual MLB fans are probably aware of how hot Pederson has been at the plate. His 260 wRC+ over the last two weeks is fourth-highest among all MLB qualifiers during that span...Joey Bart owns a league-worst 44.8% strikeout rate (min. 100 PA), which is beginning to eat into his playing time.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Richard Bleier

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Cooper, Fortes and Sánchez in, Bryan De La Cruz, Jacob Stallings and Luke Williams out; Chisholm moves up from 2 to 1, Berti moves down from 1 to 7; Soler switches from DH to LF

Additional Notes: Elieser Hernandez is going to be the bulk guy, presumably coming into the game right after Bleier...Aguilar’s next home run will be the 100th of his MLB career.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Jeff Nelson). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds