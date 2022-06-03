Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 7-4; Double-A Pensacola lost, 10-7; High-A Beloit won, 13-11; Low-A Jupiter won, 5-4 (F/10). The Sky Carp remain red hot, scoring eight runs on nine hits...in the top of the ninth inning alone! Insane comeback. Troy Johnston (Pensacola) has a month’s worth of hits in a week-plus.
- Sandy Alcantara is making an early push for the National League pitching Triple Crown. He’s thrown the most innings (74 2⁄3), tied for the NL lead with six wins and third in strikeouts (71).
- Marlins Assistant GM Dan Greenlee was interviewed on the Swings and Mishes podcast. He predictably gave a vote of confidence to the current incarnation of the team, insisting that their ninth-inning pitching and situational hitting struggles will turn around. He also defended Elieser Hernandez as a viable rotation candidate—remember that as you’re watching Hernandez on the mound tonight.
- Jordan Holloway is scheduled to throw a 30-pitch bullpen session today. Sixto Sánchez is finally throwing off a mound again. Not at full intensity, though. Still weeks away from even considering putting him in a minor league game.
- Miguel Rojas clarified that the Marlins’ new celebration on the basepaths mimics driving a Mercedes (h/t Christina De Nicola, MLB.com). “We’re driving a car now that hopefully is going to take us to a good situation,” he says.
- Our latest edition of Fish Stripes LIVE touched on Edward Cabrera’s 2022 debut, the Greenlee interview, Anthony Bass’ eight-out relief appearance and much more. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 46.1% chance to win their next game vs. the Giants.
- Here’s how Marlins players have moved on the Baseball America Top 100 prospects list since spring training began: Eury Pérez has risen from No. 48 to No. 16; Max Meyer has risen from No. 74 to No. 38; Edward Cabrera has risen from No. 69 to No. 60; Kahlil Watson has dropped from No. 60 to No. 88.
- On this day five years ago, Edinson Vólquez threw a no-hitter against the Diamondbacks. There hasn’t been another Marlins no-no since then.
- Kevin Barral takes a closer look at what made Cabrera successful on Wednesday, as does Aram Leighton of Just Baseball.
- Got anything for Kevin and Isaac Azout to cover on this weekend’s episode of Fish Stripes Unfiltered?
I need your help. @fishstripes unfiltered episode 20 is going to be filmed this Friday. What type of topics do you want covered in this episode? What questions do you the fans have for @IsaacAzout and I. We appreciate the support and I would like this to be a little@fan oriented.— Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) June 1, 2022
Loading comments...