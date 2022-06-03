 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Offishial news, 6/3/22: Alcantara in Triple Crown contention; Sky Carp comeback; Cabrera’s adjustments

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes a few key injury updates.

By Ely Sussman
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Tanner Scott (66) delivers during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park. Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Fish Stripes Podcast Episode

Scheduled Games for June 3, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (home) vs. San Francisco Giants, 6:40 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (road) vs. Norfolk Tides, 7:05 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (home) vs. Biloxi Shuckers, 7:35 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (road) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits, 7:30 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (road) vs. Palm Beach Cardinals, 4:00 p.m. (doubleheader)

  • Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 7-4; Double-A Pensacola lost, 10-7; High-A Beloit won, 13-11; Low-A Jupiter won, 5-4 (F/10). The Sky Carp remain red hot, scoring eight runs on nine hits...in the top of the ninth inning alone! Insane comeback. Troy Johnston (Pensacola) has a month’s worth of hits in a week-plus.
  • Sandy Alcantara is making an early push for the National League pitching Triple Crown. He’s thrown the most innings (74 23), tied for the NL lead with six wins and third in strikeouts (71).
  • Marlins Assistant GM Dan Greenlee was interviewed on the Swings and Mishes podcast. He predictably gave a vote of confidence to the current incarnation of the team, insisting that their ninth-inning pitching and situational hitting struggles will turn around. He also defended Elieser Hernandez as a viable rotation candidate—remember that as you’re watching Hernandez on the mound tonight.
  • Jordan Holloway is scheduled to throw a 30-pitch bullpen session today. Sixto Sánchez is finally throwing off a mound again. Not at full intensity, though. Still weeks away from even considering putting him in a minor league game.
  • Miguel Rojas clarified that the Marlins’ new celebration on the basepaths mimics driving a Mercedes (h/t Christina De Nicola, MLB.com). “We’re driving a car now that hopefully is going to take us to a good situation,” he says.
  • Our latest edition of Fish Stripes LIVE touched on Edward Cabrera’s 2022 debut, the Greenlee interview, Anthony Bass’ eight-out relief appearance and much more. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.

