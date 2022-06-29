 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marlins vs. Cardinals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 29, 2022

Sandy Alcantara and Andre Pallante will start Wednesday’s Marlins vs. Cardinals game at Busch Stadium. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Miami Marlins second baseman Jon Berti (5) leaps but is unable to catch a one run single hit by St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (33-40, +4 RD) vs. Cardinals (43-34, +71 RD) game thread. This marks the beginning of the post-Gary Denbo era.

It’s been three-plus years since the Fish last won a game in St. Louis (June 20, 2019).

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jon Berti (136 wRC+ this season, career 103 wRC+)
  2. 1B Garrett Cooper (140, 123)
  3. LF Jorge Soler (110, 111)
  4. DH Jesús Aguilar (105, 112)
  5. CF Jesús Sánchez (94, 99)
  6. RF Avisaíl García (69, 102)
  7. 3B Brian Anderson (125, 112)
  8. SS Miguel Rojas (85, 87)
  9. C Jacob Stallings (55, 84)

RHP Sandy Alcantara (212 ERA+ this season, career 131 ERA+)

Alcantara’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Anderson and Stallings in, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Nick Fortes out; Berti switches from 3B to 2B, Aguilar/Cooper swap DH/1B

Pregame Roster Moves: Luke Williams recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville; Jazz Chisholm Jr. placed on 10-day injured list (right lower back strain)

Additional Notes: The Chisholm IL stint is expected to last significantly longer than the 10-day minimum, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Brutal. Berti figures to be Miami’s primary second baseman in the meantime...With an off day looming on Thursday, every arm in the Marlins bullpen ought to be available.

Cardinals Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Brendan Donovan (150 wRC+ this season, career 150 wRC+)
  2. CF Dylan Carlson (104, 105)
  3. 1B Paul Goldschmidt (199, 144)
  4. 3B Nolan Arenado (141, 119)
  5. LF Juan Yepez (123, 123)
  6. RF Lars Nootbaar (42, 79)
  7. DH Conner Capel (N/A, N/A)
  8. SS Edmundo Sosa (37, 90)
  9. C Andrew Knizner (60, 57)

RHP Andre Pallante (192 ERA+ this season, career 192 ERA+)

Pallante’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Notes: Goldschmidt is the MLB leader in numerous categories (BA, OBP, OPS and rWAR).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino, J.P. Arencibia and Jessica Blaylock—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Gaby Sanchez). Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds

