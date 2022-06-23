Marlins Game Coverage

Marlins Podcast Episodes

Scheduled Games for June 23, 2022 (all times ET) MLB—Miami Marlins (home) vs. Colorado Rockies, 12:10 p.m. Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (home) vs. Durham Bulls, 7:05 p.m. Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (road) vs. Biloxi Shuckers, 7:35 p.m. High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (road) vs. Lansing Lugnuts, 7:05 p.m. Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (road) vs. Daytona Tortugas, 7:05 p.m. Rookie (U.S.)—FCL Marlins (road) vs. FCL Astros Blue, 12:00 p.m. Rookie (D.R.)—DSL Marlins (road) vs. DSL Rockies and DSL Miami (home) vs. DSL Rays, both at 11:00 a.m.

Miguel Rojas co-hosted The Chris Rose Rotation in person while the Marlins were in New York to play the Mets. Their conversation went into depth on the Marlins’ notorious team meeting earlier this month and why Rojas was upset with the media’s coverage of it. The Marlins have a 9-6 record since the meeting.