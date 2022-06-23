Marlins Game Coverage
- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 3-2; Double-A Pensacola lost, 5-4; High-A Beloit won, 1-0; Low-A Jupiter lost, 7-4. Max Meyer (Jacksonville) retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced on 53 pitches. Edward Cabrera was supposed to make a rehab appearance in that game as well, but has been excused from the team to address a personal matter. Cabrera won’t be ready to rejoin the Marlins active roster when eligible to come the injured list on June 28. José Salas (Jupiter) remains locked in, going 2-for-4 with a home run.
- This is your daily reminder to cast your All-Star votes for Marlins players here.
- Excited to share the first of several exclusive interviews that our own Noah Berger will be conducting with Marlins relief pitchers for a new Fish Stripes podcast series, “What a Relief.” Setup man Anthony Bass joined the show for a wide-ranging conversation.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 59.1% chance to win their series finale vs. the Rockies. They’re attempting their first sweep of a non-Nationals team this season.
- Christina De Nicola of MLB.com gathered insight from Garrett Cooper and hitting coach Marcus Thames about the keys to being an effective designated hitter.
- Fish On The Farm’s May Prospect of the Month Brady Allen discussed his development, overcoming injury and his recent hot streak on Swimming Upstream. Jupiter’s primary right fielder in 2022, Allen leads the team with 36 runs batted in and could be promoted to High-A before season’s end.
- An extra-long Locked On Marlins episode with Peter Pratt and Shaun Barrett dives into Avisaíl García’s improved production.
Miguel Rojas co-hosted The Chris Rose Rotation in person while the Marlins were in New York to play the Mets. Their conversation went into depth on the Marlins’ notorious team meeting earlier this month and why Rojas was upset with the media’s coverage of it. The Marlins have a 9-6 record since the meeting.
- Renewing a pre-COVID promotion, the Marlins Student Pass has returned. Get into Monday-Thursday home games for $5 and Friday and Sunday home games for $8 when you verify your student status.
- An autographed bat from Preston Wilson’s 30/30 season with the 2000 Marlins is available to bid on as part of the Miami Heat Beat PRIDE charity auction. Proceeds benefit the onePULSE Foundation. Auction ends on Monday night.
