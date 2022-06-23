Marlins vs. Rockies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 23, 2022

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (31-36, +17 RD) vs. Rockies (30-39, -61 RD) game thread. Will Colorado join the Nationals as the only teams to be swept by the Marlins this season?
Rockies Starting Lineup
- RF Connor Joe (102 wRC+ this season, career 103 wRC+)
- CF Yonathan Daza (108, 76)
- DH C.J. Cron (134, 115)
- 2B Brendan Rodgers (76, 80)
- 3B Ryan McMahon (88, 87)
- SS José Iglesias (90, 87)
- C Elias Díaz (52, 76)
- 1B Elehuris Montero (-32, -32)
- LF Sean Bouchard (62, 62)
LHP Kyle Freeland
Notes: The Rockies are among MLB’s worst hitting teams on the road with a collective 80 wRC+ away from Coors Field, homering only 17 times in 31 games...Freeland has won both starts he’d made in his career against the Marlins (in 2019 and 2021).
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- 3B Jon Berti (129 wRC+ this season, career 102 wRC+)
- 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (131, 104)
- LF Jorge Soler (113, 111)
- 1B Garrett Cooper (140, 123)
- DH Jesús Aguilar (107, 112)
- RF Avisaíl García (67, 102)
- SS Miguel Rojas (85, 87)
- C Nick Fortes (188, 180)
- CF Bryan De La Cruz (70, 98)
LHP Braxton Garrett
Additional Notes: The pressure on Garrett to perform is intensifying with Max Meyer shoving at Triple-A on Wednesday. No more excuses for the Marlins to delay Meyer’s arrival once he is fully stretched out as a starter again...Fortes and Jacob Stallings are splitting time behind the plate evenly over the last 12 games (six starts each)...Louis Head is the weakest link in the Marlins bullpen lately, if you haven’t noticed.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Jeff Nelson—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Kelly Saco). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.
All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.
