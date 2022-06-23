Marlins vs. Rockies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 23, 2022

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (31-36, +17 RD) vs. Rockies (30-39, -61 RD) game thread. Will Colorado join the Nationals as the only teams to be swept by the Marlins this season?

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The fourth inning of the contest runs from June 10 through June 29.

Rockies Starting Lineup

LHP Kyle Freeland

Notes: The Rockies are among MLB’s worst hitting teams on the road with a collective 80 wRC+ away from Coors Field, homering only 17 times in 31 games...Freeland has won both starts he’d made in his career against the Marlins (in 2019 and 2021).

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett

Additional Notes: The pressure on Garrett to perform is intensifying with Max Meyer shoving at Triple-A on Wednesday. No more excuses for the Marlins to delay Meyer’s arrival once he is fully stretched out as a starter again...Fortes and Jacob Stallings are splitting time behind the plate evenly over the last 12 games (six starts each)...Louis Head is the weakest link in the Marlins bullpen lately, if you haven’t noticed.

17 runs allowed by Louis Head in June (all earned, all as a reliever) — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) June 23, 2022

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Jeff Nelson—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Kelly Saco). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

