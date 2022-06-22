Marlins vs. Rockies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 22, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (30-36, +14 RD) vs. Rockies (30-38, -58 RD) game thread. The roof will be open at LoanDepot Park for only the second time this season.

Rockies Starting Lineup

RHP Chad Kuhl

Notes: This is on pace to be a career year for the 29-year-old Kuhl. He relies heavily on his slider to put away opposing batters—39 of his 49 strikeouts have come on that pitch...Even including Tuesday’s performance, the Rockies are among MLB’s worst hitting teams on the road with a collective 76 wRC+ away from Coors Field, homering only 16 times in 30 games. Blackmon is one of the few Colorado batters who’s been better on the road (113 wRC+) than at home (99 wRC+). He has recorded hits in 13 of his last 14 games overall.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Chisholm and Stallings in, Willians Astudillo and Nick Fortes out; Berti switches from 2B to 3B, Cooper and Aguilar swap DH/1B

Additional Notes: Fortes has unequivocally outplayed Stallings this season, but Stallings has caught every pitch thrown by López this season. In unrelated news, the Marlins won their arbitration case against Stallings, which sets his 2022 salary at $2.45 million...MLB’s leading base-stealer this season, Berti has a tough challenge tonight facing the Chad Kuhl/Elias Díaz battery. Díaz ranked second in the majors with a 42.1% caught stealing rate in 2021, and runners have rarely attempted to go against Kuhl through the years.

