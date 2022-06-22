Marlins Game Coverage
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 9-3; Double-A Pensacola lost, 5-3; High-A Beloit lost, 10-0; Low-A Jupiter lost, 9-5; FCL Marlins lost, 4-2; DSL Marlins won, 5-3 (F/7); DSL Miami lost, 11-6 (F/7). JJ Bleday walloped his 15th home run of the season (and his sixth against a lefty).
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. is in a strong position to advance to Phase 2 on MLB All-Star voting. He currently leads all National League second basemen in fan support. This is your daily reminder to cast your votes for Marlins players here.
- The great news is Jesús Aguilar and Jesús Sánchez do not have COVID—both returned from the COVID IL on Tuesday and combined to go 4-for-8 with four runs scored. The bad news is Lewin Díaz and Jerar Encarnación were squeezed off the Marlins active roster in corresponding moves.
- This should be fun: Max Meyer and Edward Cabrera will be pitching in tandem for Jacksonville tonight. Cabrera (right elbow tendinitis) is eligible to come off the major league injured list on June 28, and this lines him up to do exactly that. Meanwhile, Payton Henry (right thumb surgery) is facing a long-term absence.
- In response to the Henry news, the Marlins acquired Ryan Lavarnway from the Tigers organization in exchange for cash considerations. Lavarnway played for the Fish in 2020. They also signed speedy journeyman outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league deal. Both will be initially assigned to Jacksonville.
- Swimming Upstream’s Daniel De Vivo reports that catching prospect Joe Mack is presumed to be out for the rest of the 2022 season with a “serious leg injury.” Mack, who received a $2.5 million signing bonus from the Marlins a year ago, has played in only 23 minor league games since then.
- Thanks to everybody who joined us live on Tuesday night. Rewatch the full replay here (and please subscribe to our YouTube channel). Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 67.3% chance to win their next game vs. the Rockies. It appears to be the biggest margin that they’ve been favored by in any game this season.
- Sandy Alcantara came on Toeing The Slab to discuss his ability to pitch deep into games, building up his arm strength, using his changeup to righties and more (interview begins around the nine-minute mark).
- Pablo López will be on the mound. Jim Bowden of The Athletic ranks López as the third-best starting pitcher who could be moved by the trade deadline. Bowden lists the Athletics, Pirates, Rays, Twins and Angels as best fits.
- Aram Leighton of Just Baseball got live looks at Double-A Pensacola last week and came away impressed with Troy Johnston and Josh Simpson (two of my Marlins Top 30 prospects).
- Joe Frisaro is back from a vacation and dropped a new Marlins Prospects Pod Joe Frisaro with David Fernandez for the Five Reasons Sports Network.
- Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter continued its interview series with 1997 Marlins alumni by talking with Charles Johnson.
- On this day 20 years ago, Luis Castillo’s Marlins record-setting 35-game hitting streak came to an end.
- Renewing a pre-COVID promotion, the Marlins Student Pass has returned. Get into Monday-Thursday home games for $5 and Friday and Sunday home games for $8 when you verify your student status.
- Any questions for Marlins shutdown setup man Anthony Bass? He’ll be joining our own Noah Berger later today to record the debut episode of “What a Relief,” a bullpen-focused podcast series.
- The football helmet that Marlins players have been using to celebrate home runs is now decorated with stickers acknowledging each of the individual dingers.
- An autographed bat from Preston Wilson’s 30/30 season with the 2000 Marlins is available to bid on as part of the Miami Heat Beat PRIDE charity auction. Proceeds benefit the onePULSE Foundation. Auction ends on Monday night.
