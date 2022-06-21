Marlins Game Coverage
- Monday’s minor league scores: FCL Marlins won, 2-0 (F/7); DSL Marlins won, 5-3; DSL Miami lost, 8-1. Mainly playing the infield corners, Carlos Santiago (FCL Marlins) has reached base safely in all 11 games he’s played this season.
- This is your daily reminder to cast your votes for Marlins players during the first phase of MLB All-Star balloting.
- Jerar Encarnación’s second MLB game was less newsworthy than his first. However, I was pleasantly surprised to see him clock in as an above-average runner (keep in mind, he is listed at 250 pounds).
- Here are my updated Marlins minor league leaderboards through the first 11 weeks of the season.
- Revisiting our Fish Stripes LIVE Marlins vs. Mets series predictions, I expanded my lead over the rest of the staff by anticipating Miami losses in three out of four games and selecting Francisco Lindor as the series MVP (determined by win probability added).
- Tune in for a new edition of Fish Stripes LIVE tonight from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. Our Fish Picks props have been updated, too. The show is presented by Loupe.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 59.6% chance to win their series opener vs. the Rockies.
- Sandy Alcantara ranks 5th, Pablo López ranks 16th and Trevor Rogers ranks 74th on The List of top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List.
- This graph from Codify puts into perspective how masterfully Alcantara is combining a heavy workload with elite run prevention.
- On a new Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald are understandably skeptical of the Marlins turning their season around following a 4-6 road trip.
- Peter Pratt of Locked On Marlins makes the case for trading Jesús Aguilar as soon as possible.
- Ivan Melendez, the only unsigned player from the 2021 Marlins MLB Draft class, had a special season which figures to boost his draft stock this time around.
- Super-toolsy prospect Oneil Cruz was as good as advertised in his first game installed as Pittsburgh’s starting shortstop. The Marlins have seven games upcoming against Cruz and the Pirates in July.
- Fish Stripes intern Brent Cosculluela is going to be at LoanDepot Park tonight for his first game as a credentialed reporter. Show your support and follow him on Twitter!
