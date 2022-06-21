Marlins vs. Rockies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 21, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (29-36, +13 RD) vs. Rockies (30-37, -57 RD) game thread.

Rockies Starting Lineup

RHP Ryan Feltner

Notes: Feltner picked up the first win—and to this point, the only win—of his big league career against these Marlins at Coors Field three weeks ago...The Rockies are among MLB’s worst hitting teams on the road with a collective 76 wRC+ away from Coors Field, homering only 15 times in 29 games...They have received very little from big free-agent signing Kris Bryant. He’s been sidelined for the last month by a strained lower back. Bryant begins a minor league rehab assignment today, but isn’t expected to be activated during this series.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Daniel Castano

Pregame Roster Moves: Jesús Sánchez and Jesús Aguilar activated from COVID IL; Lewin Díaz and Jerar Encarnación optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville

Additional Notes: The long-term absence of Payton Henry following right thumb surgery further strengthens Fortes’ job security, even assuming that his offensive stats regress from their currently absurd levels...Berti is tied for the MLB lead with 18 stolen bases this season. That’s despite being used as a part-time player in April and missing the majority of May due to COVID.

#Marlins



Edward Cabrera, Max Meyer appear for Jax 2morrow



Sixto 20-pitch side 2morrow



Andy, Wendle play rehab games later this week



Bender playing catch



Holloway with Jupiter 2morrow



Luzardo began throwing program



Poteet 20-pitch pen 2day



Henry right thumb surgery — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) June 21, 2022

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Daniel Rodriguez and Brent Cosculluela are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters. Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

