Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 20, 2022

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (29-35, +19 RD) vs. Mets (44-24, +66 RD) game thread. This is the only MLB game being played this afternoon—the eyes of the baseball world are upon us!

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The fourth inning of the contest runs from June 10 through June 29.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Cooper and Soler in, Lewin Díaz and Avisaíl García out

Additional Notes: Rogers hasn’t pitched beyond the fifth inning in any of his last five starts. He has allowed nearly as many walks (15) as strikeouts (17) during that period...Berti is tied for the MLB lead with 18 stolen bases this season. That’s despite being used as a part-time player in April and missing the majority of May due to COVID. Perhaps most importantly, he hasn’t been caught stealing since his very first “attempt” (which wasn’t really an attempt—Patrick Corbin picked Berti off first and he tried to make it to second rather than give up easily).

Mets Starting Lineup

LHP David Peterson

Notes: Peterson’s only previous meeting with the Marlins occurred on August 8, 2020 (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 1 HR)...Nido is the Mets starting catcher for a fifth straight day. Impressive workload for somebody who’s typically been used as a backup.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Rod Allen—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Kevin Barral will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds