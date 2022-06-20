In the final game of a 4-game set, the Marlins concluded their road trip by attempting to split the series with the Mets and reach 30 wins for the season. That milestone must wait for another day after they were shut out by David Peterson and New York’s bullpen on Monday.

The Mets offense in the bottom of the first inning worked Trevor Rogers up to a 25 pitches. Mark Canha’s bases-loaded walk gave them the early 1-0 lead. This inning could have been a lot worse but luckily Trevor was able to get out of it with only one run given up (the run was unearned because of a Jon Berti error).

Both offenses were quiet until the bottom of the 4th inning when the Mets rallied. J.D. Davis walked, Jeff McNeil doubled, and Eduardo Escobar hit a sac fly that scored Davis and moved McNeil to 3rd. Left fielder Luke Williams had decent accuracy on the throw, but not enough arm strength to get it home in time.

A wild pitch from Rogers scored McNeil to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Mets kept the chains moving in the bottom of the 5th, as Pete Alonso hit a sac fly to drive in Brandon Nimmo who had originally doubled to begin the inning. A good offense when it comes to situational hitting, the Mets have 27 sac flies this season, which is tied for the most in the majors.

That was Trevor’s final inning of work. After allowing a career-worst 6 walks in his last start, the Marlins All-Star showed better command of his pitches. His pitch mix was usual in this start except for how he used more sliders than usual (24) and fewer fastballs (41). Trevor also was able to produce 24 swings-and-misses, setting a new personal best in that category.

It is fair to say that although 4 runs were scored (3 were earned), Monday’s start was better than his blow-up start in Philly. This is hopefully something he can build off of.

Trevor Rogers Final Line:



5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO, 93 NP, 5.83#Marlins pic.twitter.com/ri6k33ALqI — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) June 20, 2022

"I think it's probably my first start I wasn't fighting myself."



Trevor Rogers says he felt more like himself Monday as he talks about his start against the Mets. pic.twitter.com/t5Vq6tpb6P — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) June 20, 2022

As for the Mets starter, David Peterson was able to shut out the Marlins. Peterson went 5 1⁄ 3 innings pitched, allowing more baserunners than Trevor, but escaping jams every time without giving up runs.

Peterson used his 5-pitch mix, relying mostly on his 4-seamer and slider. He produced 19 swings-and-misses, nearly half of those coming on the slider diving down and in to Miami’s right-handed batters. He was helped by double plays off the bats of Jorge Soler and Jerar Encarnación.

David Peterson Final Line:



5.1 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO, 100 NP, 3.18 ERA#Marlins 0, #Mets 4 pic.twitter.com/lcLIVTDebq — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) June 20, 2022

Relievers for both teams put up zeroes on the scoreboard except for Tommy Nance. After making a good first impression on the Marlins, Nance had a series to forget at Citi Field. Combining his appearances on Friday and Monday, the right-hander allowed 5 runs and 9 baserunners while recording only 5 outs.

There are still 15 more head-to-head games to come between the Marlins and the Mets before the season ends.

