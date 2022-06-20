Marlins Game Coverage
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 13-11; Double-A Pensacola lost, 5-1; High-A Beloit won, 7-3; Low-A Jupiter won, 4-0. Once trailing 13-2, the Jumbo Shrimp stormed back to put the potential tying runs on base in the ninth inning. That lineup is still deep even with a couple of their big boppers recently promoted to The Show. Friend of the pod Sean Reynolds cracked triple digits with his fastball velocity, though the rest of his relief outing was forgettable.
- This is your daily reminder to cast your votes for Marlins players during the first phase of MLB All-Star balloting.
- Max Meyer (ulnar nerve irritation) was predictably effective and efficient in his rehab start at Low-A, retiring nine of 11 batters faced (three innings) on 39 pitches. Still a couple weeks away from getting fully stretched out for starting duty. Sixto Sánchez (right shoulder surgery) was throwing fastballs at 88 miles per hour during a 15-pitch bullpen session, Daniel Álvarez of El Extrabase reports.
- Just like Jerar Encarnación, Diamondbacks infielder Buddy Kennedy mashed a grand slam on Sunday for his first career MLB home run. According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, they are the first duo to do that on the same day in more than a century.
- Encarnación described it as the best day of his life (via Jordan McPherson, Miami Herald). The Marlins were able to retrieve the home run ball, which he will be sending to his mother back home in the Dominican Republic.
- No other player in the MLB modern era has crammed a grand slam, stolen base and outfield assist into their debut, per MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola.
no words needed. pic.twitter.com/hBKKzFr2lq— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 19, 2022
- On Thursday, Sinclair is doing a “soft launch” of its direct-to-consumer Bally Sports+ streaming service in five markets, including Miami, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. Those of you who don’t already get Bally Sports Florida with your existing subscriptions can sign up for $20 per month (or $190 per year). Bally Sports+ launches fully in the fall, Ourand adds.
- Jesús Aguilar and Jesús Sánchez have spent the last three days on the COVID IL. Although unconfirmed, the length of that absence suggests to me that both likely tested positive, which typically keeps players out of major league action for two-plus weeks.
- The Marlins currently have 3.6% odds of making the 2022 playoffs, 0.2% odds of winning the NL East division and 0.1% odds of a World Series title, according to FanGraphs. At this time a week ago, those percentages were 8.3%, 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 45.2% chance to win their series finale against the Mets.
- Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm checks in with dominant Double-A reliever Josh Simpson and makes a compelling case that Simpson can help the Marlins bullpen immediately.
- In honor and celebration of Juneteenth, the Marlins partnered with photographer Clarence Josey and Hampton House for a day of education on the holiday’s significance to the community and the commemoration of freedom.
- Tyler Kepner of The New York Times writes about how Sandy Alcantara and Pablo López are deeply bonded by their life experiences.
- Another terrific Alcantara start just moved him up to second place among MLB players in Baseball-Reference wins above replacement (4.1).
- On this day in 2003, Miguel Cabrera made his MLB debut with the Fish. It’s been 19 years since then and he’s still a league-average hitter (103 wRC+ with Detroit this season).
