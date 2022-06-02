Marlins vs. Giants: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 2, 2022

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (20-28, +16 RD) vs. Giants (27-22, +21 RD) game thread. It’s Loulapalooza and Pride at the Park. Jorge Cruz also has a pair of tickets for sale.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got a special series preview article, free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The third inning runs from May 20 through June 9.

Giants Starting Lineup

LHP Alex Wood

Notes: Wood has made 10 career appearances (eight starts) at LoanDepot Park, including a scoreless one last season (5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K)...Even casual MLB fans are probably aware of how hot Pederson has been at the plate. His 282 wRC+ over the last two weeks is third-highest among all MLB qualifiers during that span...This is the first time all season that San Francisco has used this combination of starting position players.

Marlins Game Notes

Wednesday Night’s Marlins Starting Lineup (to be updated ASAP)

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: TBD

Additional Notes: Cooper (right intercostal tightness) is available off the bench after exiting Wednesday night’s game early...Alcantara wasn’t fully stretched out for starting duty on Opening Day against these Giants and exited the game after only 83 pitches. He has thrown at least 94 pitches in every start since then...Marlins Assistant General Manager Dan Greenlee gave his perspective on the 2022 Marlins season to date in an interview with Swings and Mishes.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@IsaacAzout and @kevin_barral) for in-game updates. Isaac will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

