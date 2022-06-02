Fish Stripes Podcast Episodes
- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 9-8 (F/10); Double-A Pensacola won, 3-2; High-A Beloit won, 8-6 (F/10); Low-A Jupiter was tied 3-3 in the top of the seventh inning when their game was suspended due to rain. Lewin Díaz was replaced by a pinch-hitter during the Jacksonville game—he is on standby in case Garrett Cooper (right side intercostal tightness) misses some time. Yet another multi-hit game for Troy Johnston. Eury Pérez left his start after a season-low 63 pitches, but Fish On The Farm’s Daniel De Vivo confirms that the decision was not injury-related.
- The 33 hits by the Marlins on Wednesday was their highest total ever in a doubleheader.
- Edward Cabrera threw a changeup at 95.5 miles per hour, the fastest speed for that pitch type in the Statcast era (since at least 2015). He’s also on a short list of visiting pitchers to one-hit the Rockies at Coors Field in a start of six-plus innings.
- Dominican right-hander Yaqui Rivera was announced as the player to be named later from April’s Marlins-Orioles trade. The Orioles already received left-hander Antonio Velez, outfielder Kevin Guerrero and a Competitive Balance Round B pick to be used in next month’s MLB Draft.
- Cole Sulser was part of that deal, too. On Wednesday, he joined Raisel Iglesias as the only pitchers this season to allow multiple walk-off home runs.
- New homestand, new series, new edition of Fish Stripes LIVE. We’ll be streaming on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET. Our Fish Picks props have been updated accordingly! Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 56.2% chance to win their series opener vs. the Giants. I doubt this accounts for the fact that their team flight just arrived in Miami at 5:04 a.m.
- In collaboration with the Marlins, the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz is hosting Loulapalooza at LoanDepot Park tonight as Major League Baseball celebrates Lou Gehrig Day. Donate to ALS research!
- Pensacola manager Kevin Randel and pitching coach Dave Eiland comment on the development of George Soriano (via Walter Villa, Baseball America). Soriano was averaging 96 mph with his fastball in a start last month. One of the points of emphasis for Eiland, he says, is to keep Soriano’s arm slot up so that the movement of his pitches doesn’t flatten out.
- Got anything for Kevin Barral and Isaac Azout to cover on this weekend’s episode of Fish Stripes Unfiltered?
I need your help. @fishstripes unfiltered episode 20 is going to be filmed this Friday. What type of topics do you want covered in this episode? What questions do you the fans have for @IsaacAzout and I. We appreciate the support and I would like this to be a little@fan oriented.— Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) June 1, 2022
