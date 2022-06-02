 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Offishial news, 6/2/22: Lou Gehrig Day; Cabrera’s changeup

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes a reminder about tonight’s “Loulapalooza” event.

By Ely Sussman
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera (27) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Scheduled Games for June 2, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (home) vs. San Francisco Giants, 6:40 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (road) vs. Norfolk Tides, 12:00 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (home) vs. Biloxi Shuckers, 7:35 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (road) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits, 7:30 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (road) vs. Palm Beach Cardinals, 4:00 p.m. (completion of Wednesday’s suspended game, followed by regularly scheduled game)

  • Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 9-8 (F/10); Double-A Pensacola won, 3-2; High-A Beloit won, 8-6 (F/10); Low-A Jupiter was tied 3-3 in the top of the seventh inning when their game was suspended due to rain. Lewin Díaz was replaced by a pinch-hitter during the Jacksonville game—he is on standby in case Garrett Cooper (right side intercostal tightness) misses some time. Yet another multi-hit game for Troy Johnston. Eury Pérez left his start after a season-low 63 pitches, but Fish On The Farm’s Daniel De Vivo confirms that the decision was not injury-related.
  • The 33 hits by the Marlins on Wednesday was their highest total ever in a doubleheader.
  • Edward Cabrera threw a changeup at 95.5 miles per hour, the fastest speed for that pitch type in the Statcast era (since at least 2015). He’s also on a short list of visiting pitchers to one-hit the Rockies at Coors Field in a start of six-plus innings.
  • Dominican right-hander Yaqui Rivera was announced as the player to be named later from April’s Marlins-Orioles trade. The Orioles already received left-hander Antonio Velez, outfielder Kevin Guerrero and a Competitive Balance Round B pick to be used in next month’s MLB Draft.
  • Cole Sulser was part of that deal, too. On Wednesday, he joined Raisel Iglesias as the only pitchers this season to allow multiple walk-off home runs.
  New homestand, new series, new edition of Fish Stripes LIVE. We'll be streaming on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET.

  • FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 56.2% chance to win their series opener vs. the Giants. I doubt this accounts for the fact that their team flight just arrived in Miami at 5:04 a.m.
  • In collaboration with the Marlins, the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz is hosting Loulapalooza at LoanDepot Park tonight as Major League Baseball celebrates Lou Gehrig Day. Donate to ALS research!
  • Pensacola manager Kevin Randel and pitching coach Dave Eiland comment on the development of George Soriano (via Walter Villa, Baseball America). Soriano was averaging 96 mph with his fastball in a start last month. One of the points of emphasis for Eiland, he says, is to keep Soriano’s arm slot up so that the movement of his pitches doesn’t flatten out.
