The Offishial Show Episode 165: What Went Well in May 2022

Ely Sussman, Louis Addeo-Weiss and Kevin Barral unironically cover all the good individual developments from what was a lousy overall month of Marlins baseball.

By Ely Sussman, Louis Addeo-Weiss, and Kevin Barral
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the second inning of their baseball game at LoanDepot Park on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Miami, Florida. Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Yes, you read that correctly. This episode contains nearly an hour of positive Marlins talk. Despite losses in eight of their last nine series, Ely, Louis and Kevin look on the bright side, mentioning Edward Cabrera, Jorge Soler, Sandy Alcantara, Pablo López, Garrett Cooper, Miguel Rojas, Jesús Sánchez, Willians Astudillo, Jacob Stallings and Miami’s mighty run differential.

Enjoy Episode 165!

Here are the player-by-player splits from May. Who sticks out to you?

May 2022 Marlins batting stats
May 2022 Marlins batting stats
Baseball-Reference
May 2022 Marlins pitching stats
May 2022 Marlins pitching stats
Baseball-Reference

Poll

Who gets your vote for Marlin of the Month in May?

view results
  • 4%
    Garrett Cooper
    (1 vote)
  • 9%
    Pablo López
    (2 votes)
  • 71%
    Sandy Alcántara
    (15 votes)
  • 14%
    Jorge Soler
    (3 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Follow Louis (@addeo_louis00), Kevin (@kevin_barral), Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) and Ely (@RealEly) on Twitter. Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Big Fish Small Pod, Fish Stripes Unfiltered and Earning Their Stripes. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.

