Yes, you read that correctly. This episode contains nearly an hour of positive Marlins talk. Despite losses in eight of their last nine series, Ely, Louis and Kevin look on the bright side, mentioning Edward Cabrera, Jorge Soler, Sandy Alcantara, Pablo López, Garrett Cooper, Miguel Rojas, Jesús Sánchez, Willians Astudillo, Jacob Stallings and Miami’s mighty run differential.

Enjoy Episode 165!

Here are the player-by-player splits from May. Who sticks out to you?

Poll Who gets your vote for Marlin of the Month in May? Garrett Cooper

Pablo López

Sandy Alcántara

Jorge Soler vote view results 4% Garrett Cooper (1 vote)

9% Pablo López (2 votes)

71% Sandy Alcántara (15 votes)

14% Jorge Soler (3 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

