MIA 6, NYM 2: Grand Entrance

Father’s Day in Flushing, Queens would see many a Mets’ dad depart the grounds of Citi Field bluer than the shades of their respective team’s jerseys.

Making his 100th career big league appearance, Sandy Alcantara would exude his usual efficiency on the mound, limiting the Mets to 2 runs over 8 innings in Miami’s 6-2 victory. The Marlins’ ace has now pitched 7 or more innings in 8 consecutive outings, and leads the Majors with 99.1 innings pitched.

Sandy Alcántara, Painted 99mph Front Door Two Seamer. ️



19 inches of run. pic.twitter.com/cMEdSijpLf — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 19, 2022

For the five-and-a-half innings, Alcantara and Chris Bassitt - himself finishing with a season-high 9 strikeouts - traded zeroes. Former friend turned foe, Starling Marte lead off the bottom of the 6th with his 3rd triple of the season, only to be driven in by a Francisco Lindor single. In the first three games of the series, the Mets’ shortstop has driven in 7 runs, hitting 2 home runs in the process.

But the moment that will forever stick in his and everyone who witnessed its mind came in the top of the 7th.

Making his Major League debut and playing right field, Jerar Encarnacion would deposit a 93-mph offering from Seth Lugo over the wall for a grand slam, putting Miami up 4-1 in the process.

In his first career game, Jerar Encarnación's first career hit is a go-ahead slam! pic.twitter.com/lRDqtrSgLE — MLB (@MLB) June 19, 2022

Prior to the go-ahead slam, Encarnacion collected first career outfield assist, throwing out catcher Tómas Nido at 2nd on a would-be double.

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., entering play Sunday in the midst of a 7-game skid that’s seen him go 2 for his last 23 (.087) with 11 strikeouts, collected 2 hits, including an RBI and a walk in his 3rd consecutive game.

Looking Ahead

Miami will close out their series against New York tomorrow afternoon when they send Trevor Rogers (3-5, 5.87 ERA) to the hill. In two starts against the Mets in 2021, Rogers allowed just 1 earned run over 11 innings pitched (0.82 ERA). New York will counter with David Peterson (3-1, 3.60 ERA), who will be making his 8th start of the season. First pitch is slated for 1:10 Eastern.

