Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 19, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (28-35, +15 RD) vs. Mets (44-23, +70 RD) game thread. Happy Father’s Day! Jerar Encarnación is making his MLB debut.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Encarnación, Stallings and Williams in, Garrett Cooper, Nick Fortes and Jorge Soler out; García switches from RF to DH

Additional Notes: Alcantara leads the majors in both batters faced (351) and ERA+ among qualified starters (246). Simply put, he is the ultimate combination of volume and effectiveness...Berti is tied for the MLB lead with 18 stolen bases this season. That’s despite being used as a part-time player in April and missing the majority of May due to COVID. Perhaps most importantly, he hasn’t been caught stealing since his very first “attempt” (which wasn’t really an attempt—Patrick Corbin picked Berti off first and he tried to make it to second rather than give up easily).

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Chris Bassitt

Notes: Lindor has homered on back-to-back days. Another long ball today would make it a career-high-tying three-game streak...McNeil (.795 OPS in 25 PA), Alonso (.763 OPS in 22 PA) and Nimmo (.451 OPS in 19 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Alcantara among active Mets players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Rod Allen—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

