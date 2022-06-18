Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 18, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (28-34, +16 RD) vs. Mets (43-23, +69 RD) game thread. It took 10 weeks into the season for these division rivals to finally face each other.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The fourth inning of the contest runs from June 10 through June 29.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Díaz and Fortes in, Willians Astudillo and Jacob Stallings out; Berti moves up from 5 to 1, Chisholm moves down from 1 to 2; Cooper switches from 1B to DH

Additional Notes: Jerar Encarnación’s MLB debut must wait at least another couple hours. He’ll presumably be a candidate to pinch-hit later in the game if the appropriate matchup presents itself...Rojas (.357 OPS in 14 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Taijuan Walker among active Marlins players...The five most experienced/accomplished pitchers in the Marlins bullpen—Tanner Scott, Anthony Bass, Steven Okert, Richard Bleier and Dylan Floro—have had multiple days of rest. It’s more important for Garrett to limit the Mets from scoring than it is for him to provide length (though doing both would be nice).

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Taijuan Walker

Notes: The Mets have been astonishingly consistent despite playing the entire season to this point without Jacob deGrom and for the last full month without Max Scherzer, either. They haven’t lost more than two consecutive games at any time...Walker’s strikeout rate and fastball velocity have dropped from 2021, but he has improved in most other areas, mainly when it comes to home runs allowed—only three allowed in 52 2⁄ 3 innings compared to 26 in 159 innings a year ago...Escobar is back after being sidelined the previous two games by a vague medical issue.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Rod Allen—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) has flown to New York to cover the first two games of this series in person. He will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

