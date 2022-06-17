Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 10-4; Double-A Pensacola won, 6-5 (F/10); High-A Beloit won, 3-1 (F/10); Low-A Jupiter won, 5-3; FCL Marlins lost, 3-2; DSL Marlins lost, 5-4 (F/7); DSL Miami lost, 7-2. The Jumbo Shrimp pounded out nine extra-base hits, including JJ Bleday’s Marlins farm system-leading 14th home run. The Blue Wahoos walked off on a hit by pitch (again)—their batters have been plunked 53 times in 55 games this season. Cody Morissette (Beloit) wore the platinum sombrero, or whatever it is you call a game with five strikeouts. Our own Isaac Azout is unfazed in his support for Morissette.
- Peter Gammons reports that the Marlins are “pushing hard” to trade for Ramón Laureano of the Athletics. It’s been 24 hours and no other newsbreaker has confirmed that, so I am taking it with a grain of salt for now. The Marlins did pursue Laureano prior to the season, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid and he has played solidly for the A’s since returning from his PED suspension (.250/.331/.371, 111 wRC+, 0.9 fWAR in 35 G). However, it is unusual for somebody of his caliber to change teams at this stage of the season—it would behoove Oakland to wait until closer to the trade deadline.
- After being designated for assignment earlier in the week, Aneurys Zabala cleared waivers and was outrighted to Pensacola.
- This is your daily reminder to cast your votes for Marlins players during the first phase of MLB All-Star balloting.
- The Mets rallied from a 4-1 deficit to beat the Brewers on Thursday, improving to 42-23 this season. The Marlins come to town 12 games back of them for the National League East division lead (but only 10 games back in the loss column!).
- Revisiting our Fish Stripes LIVE Marlins vs. Phillies series predictions, I expanded my lead over the rest of the staff by anticipating Miami losses in two out of three games and selecting Rhys Hoskins as the series MVP (determined by win probability added).
A new edition of Fish Stripes LIVE will be streaming tonight from 6:00-7:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. Our Fish Picks props have been updated, too.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 44.9% chance to win their series opener against the Mets. Pablo López (right wrist contusion) is expected to start, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
- Sandy Alcantara made a lengthy appearance on MLB Central while visiting the MLB Network studios. There was a film study segment with Mark DeRosa and Mike Lowell plus a broader discussion about the 2022 Marlins and his career trajectory. Alcantara said he believes he’s deserving on being the NL starting pitcher for the All-Star Game if he maintains his current level of performance.
- Jake Eder (Tommy John surgery) is scheduled to throw off a mound for the first time on July 1. “Before the injury, I worked to hit a high standard according to me every day,” he told Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, “and since then, that standard has been elevated.” Once Edward Cabrera graduates from eligibility, Eder would rank as the third-best Marlins pitching prospect, in my opinion, behind only Eury Pérez and Max Meyer.
- For Tanner Scott, being the Marlins closer means being accountable when your struggles cost the team a win, as Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
- On this day 25 years ago, Bobby Bonilla blasted a home run over the roof at Tiger Stadium.
- You have to go all the way back to the Dan Uggla days to find a Marlins second baseman with Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s power potential, writes Juan Páez.
- The Miami Marlins Foundation has partnered with Steel Sports to host two 5-day youth baseball and softball camps that offer a foundation of developmental building blocks as young athletes continue to learn the game. The camps will be held at Tropical Park in July. Registration is $225.
- Takes Were Made joined Locked On Marlins with Peter Pratt to do an overview of this frustrating Marlins season.
- You can bid on special edition, game-used Jupiter Hammerheads jerseys from the team’s recent Space Night promotion.
- Studying on the side throughout his professional baseball career, José Devers received his high school diploma on Thursday.
