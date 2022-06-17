Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 17, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (28-33, +22 RD) vs. Mets (42-23, +63 RD) game thread. It took 10 weeks into the season for these division rivals to finally face each other.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The fourth inning of the contest runs from June 10 through June 29.

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Astudillo, Cooper and Stallings in, Jesús Aguilar, Nick Fortes and Jesús Sánchez out; García moves up from 6 to 4, Berti moves down from 2 to 5, Rojas moves down up 7 to 6; Soler switches from DH to LF, De La Cruz switches from LF to CF

Additional Notes: López started the opening game of this road trip a week ago in Houston. That outing came to a premature end due to a right wrist contusion...Prospects Lewin Díaz and Jerar Encarnación are on the Marlins taxi squad...García (.583 OPS in 40 PA) has by far the most head-to-head history with Carlos Carrasco among active Marlins players.

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Carlos Carrasco

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Tommy Hunter selected and RHP Adonis Medina recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, RHP Tylor Megill (right shoulder strain) placed on 15-day injured list, RHP Jake Reed optioned to Triple-A

Notes: The Mets have been astonishingly consistent despite playing the entire season to this point without Jacob deGrom and for the last full month without Max Scherzer, either. They haven’t lost more than two consecutive games at any time...It’s a matchup of strength vs. strength between Pablo López’s signature changeup and a lineup that hits changeups better than any other MLB team in terms of weighted on-base average (.359)...Eduardo Escobar’s availability is unclear following an episode of dizziness.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Rod Allen—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) has flown to New York to cover the first two games of this series in person. Kevin Barral will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds