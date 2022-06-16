To be a dad is a big responsibility. I now have two little people that look up to me. Everything that I do, everything that I say, how I act, how I treat other people—even though they’re very small and young right now, they’re still absorbing a lot of information. I know I am probably one of the largest role models in their lives, so it’s important for me to be a really good example to my daughters.

It’s not easy. It’s not a traditional 9-to-5 job, and then I get to come home and tuck them in at nighttime. It’s challenging, but obviously it’s very rewarding to be able to do what I do, so I find the balance. I make sure that when I am home, I give my daughters all my attention and my time. When I come home after the game, if they’re awake still, I bathe them, I put them down, say our prayers, to make sure that they see me, they hear me before they go to sleep.

I have two things by Brooklyn taped to my locker in the clubhouse. I think Blaire might’ve colored on the rainbow. It looks like a rainbow with stickers on it. Just a young Picasso at work. “I wear blue shirts.” “I love my dad because he loves everybody.” Just the innocence, right? I put that in my bag for the season just as a good reminder.

When they come to watch games, it makes playing baseball—in my eyes—easier, because it brings a lot of perspective to what’s truly important in my life. I know baseball provides a lot of opportunities for me and allows me and my family to do things, but I also know that they’re my priority. When I see them cheering me on, it just makes me happy, fills my heart. It really helps me cope with the game, the highs and lows, and having my two girls cheering me on.