One night removed from perhaps the most heartbreaking Marlins loss of the season, the Fish returned the favor against the Philadelphia Phillies. A ninth-inning rally capped by a Jesús Aguilar two-RBI double gave Miami the 11-9 victory.

The Marlins entered the ninth inning down by one run, looking dangerously close to suffering another one-run loss. With the bases loaded and no outs, Garrett Cooper hit a ground ball through the left side of the infield to tie the game.

Later in the inning, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto dropped a foul ball off the bat of Aguilar behind home plate that would have been the second out. Instead, it gave him the chance to hit a gapper to right field that was just out of the reach of Nick Castellanos, scoring two runs.

9th-inning Phillies defense



all runs unearned pic.twitter.com/BhANH0ONze — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) June 15, 2022

The game was not always so close, however. After putting up four runs in the first inning off of a pair of two-run home runs by Aguilar and Avisaíl García, Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers struggled again. He gave up four runs in 3 ⅔ innings behind a career-high six walks.

Somehow, it still felt like Rogers was lucky to only give up four runs. Twice, the Phillies loaded the bases against him. They only got one run out of those situations. The big blow against the All-Star lefty: a Rhys Hoskins three-run homer that scored Kyle Schwarber and Matt Vierling to tie the game at four.

Overall, the Phillies left nine runners on base Tuesday. Realmuto was responsible for six of those.

In the fifth inning, Dylan Floro and Richard Bleier each gave up two runs. Bleier’s two runs were inherited from Floro.

With one out and two runners on in the seventh inning, FanGraphs gave the Marlins just a nine percent chance at winning. But Jacob Stallings hit a three-run home run—his first since Opening Day—followed immediately by a Jazz Chisholm, Jr. home run to tie the game at 8-8. Chisholm leads the team with 13 long balls this season.

Monday’s game ended with a Rhys Hoskins double in the ninth inning, and it looked like Tuesday’s game would end in similar fashion. Hoskins hit a solo home run off Steven Okert to give the Phillies a 9-8 lead in the eighth. Okert also gave up the game-tying run in the eighth inning on Monday night.

Anthony Bass (seventh inning) and Tanner Scott (ninth inning) each had scoreless outings.

Don Mattingly’s Postgame Press Conference

Miami and Philadelphia will meet for the rubber match today at 1:05 p.m. Pablo López was meant to start, but will miss it after his bullpen this week didn’t go as well as the team would have liked, according to manager Don Mattingly. López had exited the game last Friday against the Houston Astros when he suffered a right wrist contusion after a line drive came back at him.

Instead, Daniel Castano has been brought up from the Marlins taxi squad to fill in.