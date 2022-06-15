Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 15, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (28-32, +23 RD) vs. Phillies (31-31, +27 RD) game thread. Can the Marlins win their third consecutive series?

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The third inning runs from June 10 through June 29.

Tuesday’s Marlins Game Notes (to be updated ASAP)

Tuesday’s Marlins Starting Lineup (to be updated ASAP)

LHP Daniel Castano

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: TBD

Castano has a lower career ERA (3.50) than Pablo López (3.73)



That's your very random stat of the day — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) June 15, 2022

Additional Notes: This was originally Pablo López’s spot in the rotation, but he’s still dealing with lingering effects of the right wrist contusion he suffered last Friday. Castano has made three previous appearances with the big league club in 2022. This will be his first start. With Triple-A Jacksonville, he owns a 4.82 ERA, 5.85 FIP and .266 BAA in 28.0 IP...The Marlins have eight home runs this season in what Baseball-Reference considers “late-and-close” situations; Chisholm has hit four of them.

Phillies Starting Lineup

RHP Kyle Gibson

Notes: García (.472 OPS in 34 plate appearances) and Soler (.914 OPS in 22 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Gibson among active Marlins players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Rod Allen—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) has flown to Philly to cover this entire series in person. Kevin Barral will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds