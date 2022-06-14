Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 14, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (27-32, +22 RD) vs. Phillies (30-31, +27 RD) game thread. The Marlins look to rebound from a devastating one-run loss, their MLB-leading 16th of the season.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The third inning runs from June 10 through June 29.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: García in, Bryan De La Cruz out

Additional Notes: Daniel Hirsch preaches patience with the Marlins (I respectfully disagree)...After making positive strides in the batter’s box during most of May, Jacob Stallings is slumping again. Over his last 11 games, he’s slashing .105/.150/.105 with 15 strikeouts in 40 plate appearances. Rogers has struggled (even more than usual) in his eight starts throwing to Stallings, allowing eight home runs with a 7.41 earned run average in those 34 innings.

Phillies Starting Lineup

RHP Zach Eflin

Notes: The Phillies were blown out by the Diamondbacks on Sunday, but have won all of their other games since firing Joe Girardi as manager. That hot stretch coincides pretty well with Gregorius’ return from a knee sprain—he owns a .375/.423/.625 slash line in June...Harper’s last time playing a defensive position was April 16 against the Marlins. Since then, he’s been limited to designated hitter duties due to a partially torn UCL. Harper is raking just as much as he did during his 2021 NL MVP campaign, but the rest of Philly’s defense has suffered without him...The Phils currently have a “closer by committee” setup while Corey Knebel deals with right shoulder tightness.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Rod Allen—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) has flown to Philly to cover this entire series in person. Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

