Marlins Game Coverage
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Monday’s minor league scores: FCL Marlins lost, 10-9; DSL Marlins lost, 8-4; DSL Miami lost, 15-4. The FCL team made things interesting in the ninth inning, keyed by Yiddi Cappe’s three-run home run. He has a 162 wRC+ so far.
- This is your daily reminder to cast your votes for Marlins players during the first phase of MLB All-Star balloting.
- An MRI on Avisaíl García’s left hand revealed no structural damage (Jerar Encarnación is on the taxi squad ready to take his active roster spot if necessary). Jesús Luzardo and Cody Poteet played catch after weeks without throwing. Among Marlins players currently on the major league injured list, Joey Wendle (hamstring strain) seems to have the highest probability of making it back before the end of June.
- Sandy Alcantara showed his frustration after being removed during the eighth inning of Monday’s loss. The Marlins had won each of his six previous starts.
- Here are my updated Marlins minor league leaderboards through the first 10 weeks of the season.
- Tough break for the Braves: Ozzie Albies is out indefinitely with a fractured foot. They collected their 12th straight win, anyway. After an underwhelming 2022 debut, Stephen Strasburg has again landed on the IL for the Nationals.
- Another fun episode of Fish Stripes LIVE is in the books. We analyzed the Marlins and the Phillies with equal thoroughness. A reminder to visit The Good Phight for daily Phils coverage. The show is presented by Loupe.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 47.3% chance to win their next game vs. the Phillies.
- Sandy Alcantara ranks 5th, Pablo López ranks 16th, Edward Cabrera ranks 72nd, Trevor Rogers ranks 73rd and Braxton Garrett ranks 86th on The List of top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List.
- Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors appreciates Garrett Cooper, even if the baseball world as a whole does not.
- The Marlins remain in “The Melee” tier of the FanGraphs Power Rankings. They rose from No. 21 to No. 18 on MLB.com and from No. 20 to No. 16 on The Athletic.
