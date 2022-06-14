 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Offishial news, 6/14/22: Next day reaction to deflating loss

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes notable injuries impacting the other NL East teams.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Marlins Game Coverage

Fish Stripes Podcast Episode

Scheduled Games for June 14, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (road) vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (road) vs. Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (home) vs. Tennessee Smokies, 7:35 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (road) vs. Lake County Captains, 12:05 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (home) vs. Dunedin Blue Jays, 6:30 p.m.

Rookie (U.S.)—FCL Marlins (road) vs. FCL Astros Orange, 12:00 p.m.

Rookie (D.R.)—DSL Marlins (home) vs. DSL Rays and DSL Miami (road) vs. DSL Braves, both at 11:00 a.m.

  • Monday’s minor league scores: FCL Marlins lost, 10-9; DSL Marlins lost, 8-4; DSL Miami lost, 15-4. The FCL team made things interesting in the ninth inning, keyed by Yiddi Cappe’s three-run home run. He has a 162 wRC+ so far.
  • This is your daily reminder to cast your votes for Marlins players during the first phase of MLB All-Star balloting.
  • An MRI on Avisaíl García’s left hand revealed no structural damage (Jerar Encarnación is on the taxi squad ready to take his active roster spot if necessary). Jesús Luzardo and Cody Poteet played catch after weeks without throwing. Among Marlins players currently on the major league injured list, Joey Wendle (hamstring strain) seems to have the highest probability of making it back before the end of June.
  • Sandy Alcantara showed his frustration after being removed during the eighth inning of Monday’s loss. The Marlins had won each of his six previous starts.
  • Here are my updated Marlins minor league leaderboards through the first 10 weeks of the season.
  • Tough break for the Braves: Ozzie Albies is out indefinitely with a fractured foot. They collected their 12th straight win, anyway. After an underwhelming 2022 debut, Stephen Strasburg has again landed on the IL for the Nationals.
  • Another fun episode of Fish Stripes LIVE is in the books. We analyzed the Marlins and the Phillies with equal thoroughness. A reminder to visit The Good Phight for daily Phils coverage. The show is presented by Loupe.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...