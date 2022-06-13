Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 13, 2022

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (27-31, +23 RD) vs. Phillies (30-30, +28 RD) game thread.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Pregame Roster Moves: Garrett Cooper activated from COVID IL, Aneurys Zabala designated for assignment

Additional Notes: Alcantara is on a rampage of six consecutive starts of seven-plus innings pitched and one or fewer earned run allowed. The Marlins are undefeated in those starts...Cooper did not test positive for COVID, thankfully...After making positive strides in the batter’s box during most of May, Jacob Stallings is slumping again. Over his last 10 games, he’s slashing .114/.162/.114 with 13 strikeouts in 37 plate appearances.

Phillies Starting Lineup

RHP Aaron Nola

Notes: The Phillies were blown out by the Diamondbacks on Sunday, but have won all of their other games since firing Joe Girardi as manager...Even with below-average velocity, Nola’s fastball has been elite this season. His four-seamers and sinkers combined have produced results 10 runs better than average according to Statcast and 12 runs according to FanGraphs...Harper’s last time playing a defensive position was April 16 against the Marlins. Since then, he’s been limited to designated hitter duties due to a partially torn UCL. Harper is raking just as much as he did during his 2021 NL MVP campaign, but the rest of Philly’s defense has suffered without him...The Phils currently have a “closer by committee” setup while Corey Knebel deals with right shoulder tightness.

