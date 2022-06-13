Marlins Game Coverage
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 7-3; Double-A Pensacola lost, 7-6 (F/12); High-A Beloit canceled their game (healthy and safety protocols); Low-A Jupiter won, 5-4. JJ Bleday homered twice to increase his season total to 13, surpassing his 2021 output in half as many games. My Fish Prospects of the Week are Dominican Summer League players RHP Lester Nin, OF Oscar Colina, OF Antony Peguero and OF Robert Pérez.
- This is your daily reminder to cast your votes for Marlins players during the first phase of MLB All-Star balloting.
- Max Meyer (ulnar nerve irritation) threw a 30-pitch simulated game on Saturday, his first time facing live batters since landing on the injured list last month. He told Christina De Nicola of MLB.com about the mental relief of putting the issue behind him. Realistically, Meyer won’t be a candidate to be called up by the Marlins until July when he’s fully stretched out again.
- Avisaíl García (left hand inflammation) was scratched from Sunday’s lineup at the last possible moment. Garrett Cooper (COVID IL) missed both the Saturday and Sunday games. If he isn’t reinstated during the Phillies series, that would suggest he has tested positive, which would be a painful setback for the Marlins offense.
- The Marlins currently have 8.3% odds of making the 2022 playoffs, 0.8% odds of winning the NL East division and 0.4% odds of a World Series title, according to FanGraphs. At this time a week ago, those percentages were 5.4%, 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.
- Revisiting our Fish Stripes LIVE Marlins vs. Astros series predictions, Isaac Azout, Alex Krutchik and Neil Raymond of Marlin Maniac each anticipated the Fish taking two out of three games. Yordan Álvarez raked his way to series MVP honors (earning points for Kevin Barral and Alex Carver).
A new edition of Fish Stripes LIVE will be streaming tonight from 6:00-7:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. Special guests include Ethan Witte of The Good Phight and Jonathan Andersen. Our Fish Picks props have been updated, too. A belated congrats to colekruger and Triplet131 on winning the 3rd Inning of the contest.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 44.9% chance to win their series opener against the Phillies.
Fish Stripes has a new partnership with Homage!
- The latest Cy Young poll of 47 MLB.com staffers shows Joe Musgrove edging out Sandy Alcantara by the slimmest of margins (one more first-place vote for Musgrove).
- Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball sees both Alcantara and Jazz Chisholm Jr. as deserving of NL All-Star starts.
- In his brief MLB debut, Aneurys Zabala threw a fastball at 100.7 mph, the highest velocity for any Marlins pitch this season, according to Baseball Savant.
- Those darn Braves. The only team to put in a waiver claim for Joe Dunand, they subsequently designated him for assignment themselves. Dunand cleared waivers this time and remains in the the Braves organization after being outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett. By the way, Atlanta is in the midst of an 11-game winning streak, putting them on pace for a higher winning percentage than 2021.
- Happy 26th birthday to Jordan Holloway! The hard-throwing right-hander who showed nice potential during his brief big-league opportunities last season is on the IL but nearing the start of a minor league rehab assignment.
