MIA 4, HOU 9: Verlander and Steady ‘Stros Snap Streak

If the five-game win streak the Miami Marlins (27-31) were cruising on was set to end, who more appropriate to snap it than Justin Verlander? Making just his 3rd career start against - and first since 2016 - against Miami, the future Hall of Famer cruised through the first 6 innings Sunday, limiting the Fish to just 2 hits.

Justin Verlander, 95mph Fastball and 89mph Slider, Overlay. pic.twitter.com/yGccc94Er3 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 12, 2022

Entering the 7th, with a 5-0 lead, the Fish would hang a four-spot on the former MVP. Errors at the hands of Jeremy Peña - who had previously hit a two-run home run in the 4th - and Jose Altuve laid the groundwork for what would turn out to be a four-run 7th inning capped off by Bryan De La Cruz’s 2nd home run of the season.

Verlander would exit after finshing his third outing in which he’d allow 4 unearned runs in a 9-4 Houston victory. The win, the 234 of his career, sees him take sole possession of first place with an MLB-best 8 so far this season.

Unlike his first two starts of the season, Edward Cabrera’s 3rd outing was met with less favorable results, as the 24-year-old lasted just 3.2 innings with 5 runs and 7 hits being charged to him in the process.

A scary sight in that 4th inning came when Cabrera appeared to sustain an injury to his left leg, though he would stay in the game.

Any hopes Miami would’ve had to overcome the Houston bat’s would be nulled following a Louis Head fastball that aforementioned Altuve took 99.9 mph and 383 feet up into the Crawford Boxes at Minute Maid Park for a three-run homer in the bottom of the 8th.

Looking Ahead

In keeping with the “circle games,” Miami will continue their road trip Monday as they head to Philadelphia to meet the surging Phillies (30-30). Fresh off his second 9 inning performance in 3 weeks, Sandy Alcantara (6-2, 1.81 ERA) will take his MLB-leading 83.2 innings to the rubber as he faces off with Aaron Nola (4-4, 3.50 ERA).

First pitch is set for 7:05 Eastern at Citizen’s Bank Park.

Of Note