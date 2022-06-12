Marlins vs. Astros: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 12, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (27-30, +28 RD) vs. Astros (36-23, +38 RD) game thread. The Fish are in the midst of their second-longest winning streak of the 2022 season.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The third inning runs from June 10 through June 29.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Chisholm and Sánchez in, Willians Astudillo and Jon Berti out; Rojas moves up from 6 to 2, García moves down from 2 to 6; De La Cruz switches from CF to LF, Williams switches from LF to 3B

Additional Notes: One of the main questions about Cabrera returning to the majors was whether he’d be efficient enough with his pitches to work deep into games. His first two Marlins starts of 2022 have been very successful from that standpoint with him completing six innings against both the Rockies and Nationals...After making positive strides in the batter’s box during most of May, Jacob Stallings is slumping again. Over his last 10 days, he’s slashing .114/.162/.114 with 13 strikeouts in 37 plate appearances. This is just the second time all season that he’s out of the starting lineup for consecutive games.

Astros Starting Lineup

RHP Justin Verlander

Notes: Verlander has only faced the Marlins twice during his Hall of Fame-caliber career. García is the only active Marlin who has substantial head-to-head history with him (.235/.257/.294, 11 K in 35 PA)...The Astros haven’t been swept in a regular season series in nearly one full year (September 24-26, 2021 vs. Athletics).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Rod Allen—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds