Marlins vs. Astros: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 11, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (26-30, +24 RD) vs. Astros (36-22, +42 RD) game thread. The Fish are in the midst of their second-longest winning streak of the 2022 season.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The third inning runs from June 10 through June 29.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Astudillo, Fortes, García and Williams in, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper, Jesús Sánchez and Jacob Stallings out

Pregame Roster Moves: Garrett Cooper (unspecified reasons) placed on injured list, RHP Aneurys Zabala selected from Double-A Pensacola

Additional Notes: Cooper exited Friday’s game due to what Don Mattingly initially described as a “cramping” issue, but looks like it may be more complicated than that...After pitching each of the last three days, Tanner Scott is almost certainly unavailable tonight. Zabala throws upper-90s gas like Scott, but he has performed poorly in the minors this season (10.38 ERA, 2.65 WHIP, .294 BAA in 8.2 IP).

Astros Starting Lineup

LHP Framber Valdez

Notes: No active major league pitcher with at least 250 career innings has a higher ground ball rate than Valdez (65.9 GB%). Miami’s Richard Bleier is second on the list at 62.7 GB%...For The Crawfish Boxes, Juan Páez details the awesomeness of the newly extended yet still underrated Yordan Álvarez.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Rod Allen—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds