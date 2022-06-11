Marlins vs. Astros: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 11, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (26-30, +24 RD) vs. Astros (36-22, +42 RD) game thread. The Fish are in the midst of their second-longest winning streak of the 2022 season.
Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.
Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The third inning runs from June 10 through June 29.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- 3B Jon Berti (140 wRC+ this season, career 102 wRC+)
- RF Avisaíl García (64, 102)
- DH Jorge Soler (126, 112)
- 1B Jesús Aguilar (104, 112)
- SS Miguel Rojas (80, 87)
- C Nick Fortes (300, 219)
- 2B Willians Astudillo (113, 87)
- CF Bryan De La Cruz (77, 107)
- LF Luke Williams (152, 79)
LHP Braxton Garrett
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Astudillo, Fortes, García and Williams in, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper, Jesús Sánchez and Jacob Stallings out
Pregame Roster Moves: Garrett Cooper (unspecified reasons) placed on injured list, RHP Aneurys Zabala selected from Double-A Pensacola
Additional Notes: Cooper exited Friday’s game due to what Don Mattingly initially described as a “cramping” issue, but looks like it may be more complicated than that...After pitching each of the last three days, Tanner Scott is almost certainly unavailable tonight. Zabala throws upper-90s gas like Scott, but he has performed poorly in the minors this season (10.38 ERA, 2.65 WHIP, .294 BAA in 8.2 IP).
Astros Starting Lineup
- 2B José Altuve (159, 126)
- DH Michael Brantley (129, 118)
- 3B Alex Bregman (115, 138)
- LF Yordan Álvarez (194, 160)
- 1B Yuli Gurriel (80, 115)
- RF Kyle Tucker (145, 133)
- SS Jeremy Peña (131, 131)
- CF Mauricio Dubón (57, 84)
- C Martin Maldonado (32, 71)
LHP Framber Valdez
Notes: No active major league pitcher with at least 250 career innings has a higher ground ball rate than Valdez (65.9 GB%). Miami’s Richard Bleier is second on the list at 62.7 GB%...For The Crawfish Boxes, Juan Páez details the awesomeness of the newly extended yet still underrated Yordan Álvarez.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Rod Allen—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.
I will handle the game recap article.
All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.
DraftKings Odds
