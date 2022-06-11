 clock menu more-arrow no yes
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (B. Garrett) vs. Astros (F. Valdez)

Marlins vs. Astros: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 11, 2022

Braxton Garrett and Framber Valdez will start Saturday’s Marlins vs. Astros game at Minute Maid Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

Jesus Aguilar #99 of the Miami Marlins high fives Garrett Cooper #26 after Aguilar hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on June 10, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (26-30, +24 RD) vs. Astros (36-22, +42 RD) game thread. The Fish are in the midst of their second-longest winning streak of the 2022 season.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 3B Jon Berti (140 wRC+ this season, career 102 wRC+)
  2. RF Avisaíl García (64, 102)
  3. DH Jorge Soler (126, 112)
  4. 1B Jesús Aguilar (104, 112)
  5. SS Miguel Rojas (80, 87)
  6. C Nick Fortes (300, 219)
  7. 2B Willians Astudillo (113, 87)
  8. CF Bryan De La Cruz (77, 107)
  9. LF Luke Williams (152, 79)

LHP Braxton Garrett

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Astudillo, Fortes, García and Williams in, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper, Jesús Sánchez and Jacob Stallings out

Pregame Roster Moves: Garrett Cooper (unspecified reasons) placed on injured list, RHP Aneurys Zabala selected from Double-A Pensacola

Additional Notes: Cooper exited Friday’s game due to what Don Mattingly initially described as a “cramping” issue, but looks like it may be more complicated than that...After pitching each of the last three days, Tanner Scott is almost certainly unavailable tonight. Zabala throws upper-90s gas like Scott, but he has performed poorly in the minors this season (10.38 ERA, 2.65 WHIP, .294 BAA in 8.2 IP).

Astros Starting Lineup

  1. 2B José Altuve (159, 126)
  2. DH Michael Brantley (129, 118)
  3. 3B Alex Bregman (115, 138)
  4. LF Yordan Álvarez (194, 160)
  5. 1B Yuli Gurriel (80, 115)
  6. RF Kyle Tucker (145, 133)
  7. SS Jeremy Peña (131, 131)
  8. CF Mauricio Dubón (57, 84)
  9. C Martin Maldonado (32, 71)

LHP Framber Valdez

Valdez’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: No active major league pitcher with at least 250 career innings has a higher ground ball rate than Valdez (65.9 GB%). Miami’s Richard Bleier is second on the list at 62.7 GB%...For The Crawfish Boxes, Juan Páez details the awesomeness of the newly extended yet still underrated Yordan Álvarez.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Rod Allen—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds

