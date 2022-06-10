June swoon? More like June boom. The Marlins jumped on Stephen Strasburg and the Washington Nationals behind a seven-run performance from the offense that included another home run from Jesús Sánchez.

Strasburg, who was making his first start since June 1 of last season after dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome, gave up three runs in the first inning. The Marlins had only scored 13 first-inning runs all year prior to Thursday night.

The three runs came from a Jesús Sánchez RBI double and a Jon Berti two-RBI single. Sánchez, who was removed in the second inning in Tuesday’s game against the Nats with back tightness and hadn’t recorded an at-bat since June 5, also hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning on Thursday.

Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers looked much more composed than many of his previous starts this season. He has struggled uncharacteristically this year, posting a 5.80 ERA and allowing 4.2 walks per nine innings. On Thursday, he didn’t allow a walk until the fifth inning—which was also his only walk allowed all game.

Rogers gave up two runs in his fifth and final innings, but still qualified as one of his better starts this year.

The Marlins got much-needed insurance runs in the bottom half of the fifth. On top of Sánchez’s home run, Garrett Cooper hit a line drive off the glove of third baseman Maikel Franco to drive home Jazz Chisholm Jr., who actually ran through the stop sign put up by third base coach Al Pedrique.

Marlins reliever Tommy Nance gave up two runs in the seventh before being relieved by Richard Bleier, who recorded two outs and was then subsequently relieved by Anthony Bass who recorded the final out.

Tanner Scott closed out the game for the Marlins. Scott has been used in the last two save situations for Miami as well as a tied game in the ninth inning on June 4 and the tenth inning on June 8. In those four situations, he has two saves, two wins, and has given up zero earned runs.

With Thursday’s win, the Marlins completed another sweep against the Nats. They are now 8-1 against Washington this year, outscoring them 48-20.

Don Mattingly’s Postgame Press Conference

Miami will travel to Houston for a three-game series starting on Friday. Pablo López will face Luis García and the Astros at 8:10 p.m.