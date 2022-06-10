Marlins Game Coverage
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 5-1; Double-A Pensacola lost the resumption of their suspended game, 5-1, and won their regularly scheduled game, 8-5 (F/7); High-A Beloit lost, 3-1; Low-A Jupiter lost, 8-3; FCL Marlins won, 6-2; DSL Marlins won, 7-3; DSL Miami lost, 8-4 (F/7). Troy Johnston blasted a go-ahead three-run home run for the Blue Wahoos.
- After consulting with a spine specialist, Brian Anderson received an injection that will hopefully expedite his recovery, per David Wilson of the Miami Herald. Jesús Sánchez (upper back tightness) looked just fine in his return to the lineup, contributing a 417-foot homer off of Stephen Strasburg.
- Strasburg allowed seven runs, tied for the highest total that he has ever allowed to the Marlins.
- Garrett Cooper (.319 BA) moved up to third in the National League batting title race, trailing only Paul Goldschmidt and Manny Machado.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. joined Kyle Tucker of the Astros as the only MLB players with double-digit homers and double-digit stolen bases so far this season. Here is your daily reminder to vote for Chisholm on the MLB All-Star ballot.
- Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that Chisholm was called on the carpet by veteran teammates during Tuesday’s clubhouse meeting. Don Mattingly set up the meeting, according to Heyman, so that the vets would confront the rising star directly instead of criticizing him behind his back. One source compared Jazz to infamous NBA character Dennis Rodman—such a lazy comp between athletes who have little in common other than their black skin and bright hair color.
- Appearing on Locked On Marlins, Craig Mish indicates that Miguel Rojas was one of the disgruntled Marlins vets. Mish approximates that Mattingly has a 70% chance of surviving this full season as manager.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 46.4% chance to win their series opener vs. the Astros.
- MLB Pipeline added right-hander M.D. Johnson to their Top 30 Marlins prospects list. Not to take anything away from Johnson, but this is a bizarre choice by Pipeline considering that they haven’t ranked players with far higher upside like Paul McIntosh and Ronald Hernández.
- On this day 25 years ago, Kevin Brown threw a no-hitter against the Giants.
- Tony La Russa intentionally walked Trea Turner in a 1-2 count. It immediately blew up in his face, but he stood by the decision.
- Over the next three days, PLAY BALL Weekend includes activities encouraging young people to play ball and highlighting the Marlins youth baseball and softball programs.
- Despite Bennie’s best efforts, Pablo López and the Marlins have embarked on a three-city road trip. The team flight landed in Houston at approximately 1:23 a.m. CT.
Friday: Pablo López vs. Luis García
Saturday: Braxton Garrett vs. Framber Valdez
Sunday: Edward Cabrera vs. Justin Verlander
