Marlins vs. Astros: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 10, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (25-30, +21 RD) vs. Astros (36-21, +45 RD) game thread.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Soler in, Avisaíl García out; De La Cruz switches from LF to RF, Cooper and Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Cooper is riding an insane streak of six multi-hit games in a row. It’d be eight straight if you exclude his injury-shortened appearance in the nightcap of the June 1 doubleheader...As Alex Krutchik pointed out in Thursday’s recap, Tanner Scott has repeatedly been used in conventional closer situations so far in June. Expect that usage to continue for the near future...The Marlins plucked right-handed reliever Aneurys Zabala and catcher Jan Mercado from Double-A Pensacola to join their taxi squad for the first leg of this road trip...Soler returns to the stadium where he cemented himself as the 2021 World Series MVP.

Last time Jorge Soler was in Houston and faced today’s pitcher for the @astros, Luis García: pic.twitter.com/Z87zid5PwG — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) June 10, 2022

Astros Starting Lineup

RHP Luis García

Notes: There are plenty of noticeable differences between the Astros and Miami’s previous opponent, the Nationals. Perhaps the most glaring one is team defense. The Astros enter this series with a major league-leading 22 outs above average and they’re tied for second with 27 defensive runs saved...For The Crawfish Boxes, Juan Páez details the awesomeness of the newly extended yet still underrated Yordan Álvarez. This will be Álvarez’s first time facing the Marlins outside of spring training...Houston had an off day on Thursday and stayed away from high-leverage relievers in their previous game as well, so those arms are well-rested.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Rod Allen—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

