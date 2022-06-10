Congrats to Marlins first baseman/designated hitter Jesús Aguilar, who mashed his 100th major league home run on Friday night off of Luis García. The 31-year-old had been spent the previous several weeks in a mild slump before driving García’s 3-1 fastball to left-center field to extend Miami’s lead over the Astros in the top of the first inning.

The aforementioned slump—Aguilar hadn’t gone deep since May 27—gave me some time to compile the following fun facts about him:

Breakdown by team: 0 HR with Guardians (64 PA), 59 HR with Brewers (1,139 PA), 4 HR with Rays (107 PA), 37 HR with Marlins (944 PA).

Aguilar is the only member of the 100 HR club who doesn’t have any stolen bases. His lone MLB stolen base attempt came with the Fish in 2020.

The majority of Aggy’s 100 home runs (at least 52 of them) have traveled a distance of 400-plus feet, as projected by Statcast. His longest homer, a 449-footer hit in 2017, unsurprisingly happened in the high altitude of Coors Field.

The Astros are the 26th different team that Aguilar has homered against. Only the Athletics, Mariners, Rangers and Red Sox haven’t been victimized by his “Arepa Power” yet. He’ll get an opportunity to cross the Rangers off the list later this season, assuming he stays healthy and doesn’t get traded (Aguilar is a pending free agent).

Aguilar is the 34th Venezuelan-born player to reach 100. The others who have Marlins ties are Miguel Cabrera, Martín Prado and current teammate Avisaíl García.