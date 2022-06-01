Marlins vs. Rockies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 1, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (19-27, +4 RD) vs. Rockies (22-26, -37 RD) doubleheader game thread. Happy Edward Cabrera Day! My fourth-ranked Marlins prospect is back in The Show.

This is the first doubleheader that the Marlins have played this season and their first traditional 18-inning day since 2019.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Game 1 Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera

Pregame Roster Moves: Brian Anderson and Joey Wendle placed on 10-day injured list, Edward Cabrera and Luke Williams recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville, Zach Pop designated as 27th man

Additional Notes: Cabrera stretched out to 102 pitches with Triple-A Jacksonville a couple starts ago. No reason why the Marlins would have him on a strict pitch count if he’s effective tonight. The Dominican right-hander has added a sinker to his pre-existing repertoire...Aguilar’s next home run will be the 100th of his MLB career.

Rockies Game 1 Starting Lineup

RHP Antonio Senzatela

Notes: Last winter, Senzatela signed a comparable contract extension to Sandy Alcantara. I suspect that the Marlins are more satisfied with their investment. Senzatela has posted MLB’s lowest strikeout rate in 2022 (min. 100 batters faced)...Hard to believe for a team that plays home games at Coors, but Cron (13) and Blackmon (7) are the only Rockies on pace for 20-homer seasons.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

The first game is scheduled to begin at 3:10 p.m. ET. The second game will start approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Kyle Sielaff and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

