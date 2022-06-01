 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Marlins vs. Rockies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—June 1, 2022

Edward Cabrera and Trevor Rogers will start Wednesday’s Marlins vs. Rockies doubleheader at Coors Field. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies fans cheer during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field.&nbsp; Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (19-27, +4 RD) vs. Rockies (22-26, -37 RD) doubleheader game thread. Happy Edward Cabrera Day! My fourth-ranked Marlins prospect is back in The Show.

This is the first doubleheader that the Marlins have played this season and their first traditional 18-inning day since 2019.

Poll

Who gets your vote for Marlin of the Month in May?

view results
  • 0%
    Garrett Cooper
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Pablo López
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Sandy Alcántara
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Jorge Soler
    (0 votes)
3 votes total Vote Now

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The third inning runs from May 20 through June 9.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Game 1 Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (147 wRC+ this season, career 104 wRC+)
  2. 1B Garrett Cooper (124, 119)
  3. DH Jorge Soler (122, 112)
  4. RF Avisaíl García (53, 102)
  5. CF Jesús Sánchez (88, 97)
  6. SS Jon Berti (144, 100)
  7. LF Bryan De La Cruz
  8. C Nick Fortes
  9. 3B Luke Williams

RHP Edward Cabrera

Cabrera’s 2021 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings&nbsp;
Cabrera’s 2021 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Pregame Roster Moves: Brian Anderson and Joey Wendle placed on 10-day injured list, Edward Cabrera and Luke Williams recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville, Zach Pop designated as 27th man

Additional Notes: Cabrera stretched out to 102 pitches with Triple-A Jacksonville a couple starts ago. No reason why the Marlins would have him on a strict pitch count if he’s effective tonight. The Dominican right-hander has added a sinker to his pre-existing repertoire...Aguilar’s next home run will be the 100th of his MLB career.

Rockies Game 1 Starting Lineup

  1. DH Charlie Blackmon (95 wRC+ this season, career 113 wRC+)
  2. CF Yonathan Daza (123, 74)
  3. 1B C.J. Cron (147, 115)
  4. 3B Ryan McMahon (96, 88)
  5. RF Connor Joe (103, 104)
  6. 2B Brendan Rodgers (73, 80)
  7. LF Sam Hilliard (57, 86)
  8. SS José Iglesias (104, 88)
  9. C Elias Díaz (49, 77)

RHP Antonio Senzatela

Notes: Last winter, Senzatela signed a comparable contract extension to Sandy Alcantara. I suspect that the Marlins are more satisfied with their investment. Senzatela has posted MLB’s lowest strikeout rate in 2022 (min. 100 batters faced)...Hard to believe for a team that plays home games at Coors, but Cron (13) and Blackmon (7) are the only Rockies on pace for 20-homer seasons.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

The first game is scheduled to begin at 3:10 p.m. ET. The second game will start approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Kyle Sielaff and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...