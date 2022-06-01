Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 8-3; Double-A Pensacola won, 5-4 (F/10); High-A Beloit won, 6-2; Low-A Jupiter lost, 5-1. Troy Johnston had his fifth(!) multi-hit game of the last week, Griffin Conine came through with two strikes and the Blue Wahoos rallied to beat Biloxi and go back over the .500 mark. Kevin Barral has the full recap.
- Craig Mish of SportsGrid reports that Don Mattingly is not currently “on the hot seat” for the Marlins’ poor performance. He also describes Max Meyer as being “almost back” from his ulnar nerve irritation stint on the injured list. Meyer last pitched on May 17.
- On the heels of a career-long outing last Wednesday, Eury Pérez was named Southern League Pitcher of the Week. It’s his second time earning that distinction.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 55.8% and 51.2% chance to win their doubleheader games vs. the Rockies.
- The Marlins remain in the “Solid Contenders” tier of the FanGraphs Power Rankings. They rose from No. 20 to No. 19 on the MLB.com rankings.
- Christina De Nicola takes a way-too-early look at Sandy Alcantara’s NL Cy Young candidacy and interviews Alex Arias in a new MLB.com newsletter.
- In collaboration with the Marlins, the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz is hosting Loulapalooza at LoanDepot Park on Thursday night. They’re fundraising for ALS research in honor of Lou Gehrig Day. Mattingly and Tommy Nance are among the Marlins pushing hardest for a cure to the disease.
- Former Marlins CEO Derek Jeter has created his own Twitter and Instagram accounts. As much as fans crave genuine interaction with him, this is simply part of Jeter’s marketing plan to promote his upcoming ESPN documentary.
- Anthony Castrovince writes about what MLB wants to accomplish with an international amateur draft. It could go into effect as early as 2024 if the league is able to find common ground with the players’ union.
- Congratulations to Julian Rosa, who is joining the Marlins as a video producer.
