- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville was postponed due to rain; Double-A Pensacola lost, 2-1; High-A Beloit lost, 3-0, and lost, 3-1; Low-A Jupiter lost, 10-0. In his 2022 season debut, Will Stewart allowed six runs (five earned) in two innings of relief. But he’s been excellent since then—working as a starter—including five innings of one-run ball against Mississippi with seven strikeouts and zero walks.
- The Marlins optioned Bryan De La Cruz to make room for the fresh bullpen arm of Tommy Nance. Barring injury to another active player, De La Cruz won’t be eligible to be recalled until May 20.
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Bally Plus streaming service is doing a soft rollout in June and that the Marlins are one of five teams that will be included in the initial offering. It’s intended for the substantial chunk of fans whose television providers don’t carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Sun. The cost? $19.99 per month or $189.99 a year.
- Louis Addeo-Weiss analyzed Trevor Rogers and his early-season struggles. We asked the Twitter audience how concerned they were about Rogers on a scale of 0-10. The average answer was around 6 (I’m personally at a 4).
We overcame some technical difficulties to have an awesome livestream on Thursday. The panel focused mainly on the Marlins' closer situation, the De La Cruz roster decision and the disappointing Avisaíl García.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 45.3% chance to win their next game against the Padres.
- At 8:30 p.m. tonight on Bally Sports Florida, catch the premiere of a new Marlins All-Access episode hosted by Gaby Sánchez.
- Infielder Hayden Cantrelle was on The Call Up podcast to discuss his adjustment to a new organization and how he balances being both an athlete and a content creator.
- The Blue Wahoos have announced that August 13 will be DIY Jersey Night. Their players will take the field in fan-designed uniforms.
- Pablo López recently switched agencies from Beverly Hills Sports Council to Excel Sports Management, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
