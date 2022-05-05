Marlins vs. Padres: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 5, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (12-12, +3 RD) vs. Padres (16-9, +20 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got a special series preview article, free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from April 29 through May 18.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: García, Sánchez and Wendle in, and Brian Anderson, Jon Berti and Bryan De La Cruz out; Chisholm moves up 6 to 1, Cooper moves down from 4 to 5, Rojas moves down from 7 to 8; Cooper/Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Despite the hot start to his major league career, De La Cruz has been optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville. Tommy Nance takes his place and add an extra arm to the Marlins bullpen during this long stretch without any off days...Joey Wendle (hamstring soreness) is back in action for the first time since May 1...Henry is finally getting an opportunity to start on back-to-back days, which is something he hasn’t done since debuting last September...As highlighted in our series preview piece, Luzardo vs. the Padres is strength vs. strength—a plus-plus breaking ball against an offense that has produced very well against that pitch type this season.

Padres Starting Lineup

RHP Nick Martinez

Notes: Alfaro’s awesome spring training did not carry over into the real games. His profile is unchanged since his Marlins days...Martinez signed with San Diego after spending the previous four seasons in Japan. His ordinary 4.12 ERA belies his awful 6.55 FIP.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Sun—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

