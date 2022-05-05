 clock menu more-arrow no yes
FISH STRIPES LIVE Join our Marlins livestream from 8:30-9:30 p.m. ET

Filed under:

Marlins vs. Padres: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 5, 2022

Jesús Luzardo and Nick Martinez will start Thursday’s Marlins vs. Padres game at Petco Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A detail of Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins shoes against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at loanDepot park Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (12-12, +3 RD) vs. Padres (16-9, +20 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got a special series preview article, free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from April 29 through May 18.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (193 wRC+ this season, career 106 wRC+)
  2. DH Jesús Aguilar (126, 113)
  3. LF Jorge Soler (82, 110)
  4. CF Jesús Sánchez (128, 108)
  5. 1B Garrett Cooper (120, 119)
  6. RF Avisaíl García (37, 102)
  7. 3B Joey Wendle (142, 105)
  8. SS Miguel Rojas (40, 86)
  9. C Payton Henry (-1, 35)

LHP Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Luzardo’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: García, Sánchez and Wendle in, and Brian Anderson, Jon Berti and Bryan De La Cruz out; Chisholm moves up 6 to 1, Cooper moves down from 4 to 5, Rojas moves down from 7 to 8; Cooper/Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Despite the hot start to his major league career, De La Cruz has been optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville. Tommy Nance takes his place and add an extra arm to the Marlins bullpen during this long stretch without any off days...Joey Wendle (hamstring soreness) is back in action for the first time since May 1...Henry is finally getting an opportunity to start on back-to-back days, which is something he hasn’t done since debuting last September...As highlighted in our series preview piece, Luzardo vs. the Padres is strength vs. strength—a plus-plus breaking ball against an offense that has produced very well against that pitch type this season.

Padres Starting Lineup

  1. DH Austin Nola (75 wRC+ this season, career 109 wRC+)
  2. 2B Jake Cronenworth (99, 116)
  3. 3B Manny Machado (198, 122)
  4. LF Jurickson Profar (119, 90)
  5. 1B Eric Hosmer (197, 108)
  6. SS Ha-Seong Kim (159, 87)
  7. C Jorge Alfaro (84, 89)
  8. CF Trent Grisham (68, 102)
  9. RF Trayce Thompson (51, 84)

RHP Nick Martinez

Martinez’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Martinez’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: Alfaro’s awesome spring training did not carry over into the real games. His profile is unchanged since his Marlins days...Martinez signed with San Diego after spending the previous four seasons in Japan. His ordinary 4.12 ERA belies his awful 6.55 FIP.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Sun—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...