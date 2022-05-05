 clock menu more-arrow no yes
MAKE YOUR FISH PICKS New props posted for Marlins vs. Padres series

Offishial news, 5/5/22: Berti Ball; unique sweep; Hoeing up the prospects list

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes a Rich Waltz-Tommy Hutton reunion.

By Ely Sussman
Anthony Bender #55 of the Miami Marlins reacts after allowing a home run to Pavin Smith #26 of the Arizona Diamondbacks (not pictured) during the ninth inning at loanDepot park Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Marlins Game Coverage

Fish Stripes Podcast Episodes

Scheduled Games for May 5, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (road) vs. San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (road) vs. Memphis Redbirds, 7:45 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (road) vs. Mississippi Braves, 7:35 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (road) vs. Great Lakes Loons, doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (road) vs. Daytona Tortugas, 7:05 p.m.

  • Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 7-3; Double-A Pensacola won, 8-3; High-A Beloit won, 1-0; Low-A Jupiter won, 4-3. The Sky Carp were two cheapie singles away from a no-hitter. Edgar Sánchez racked up 11 strikeouts for the Hammerheads, shattering his previous career high of five.
  • The Marlins got swept by the Diamondbacks, losing each of the three games by one-run margins. According to Stathead, it’s the first time since 2014 that Miami has lost that many consecutive games under those conditions (Sept. 19-21 vs. Nationals).
  • Pablo López narrowly edged out Jazz Chisholm Jr. to win our April 2022 Marlin of the Month award.
  • On the heels of a multi-homer game, Jon Berti upped his weighted runs created plus to 209. That would rank second-best in the National League if he had enough playing time to qualify.
  • It’s going to be a relatively late night streaming with the Fish (Stripes) as the Marlins begin a four-game series in San Diego. Tune in tonight from 8:30-9:30 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter for a wide-ranging discussion of Marlins news. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.

