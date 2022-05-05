Marlins Game Coverage
Fish Stripes Podcast Episodes
- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 7-3; Double-A Pensacola won, 8-3; High-A Beloit won, 1-0; Low-A Jupiter won, 4-3. The Sky Carp were two cheapie singles away from a no-hitter. Edgar Sánchez racked up 11 strikeouts for the Hammerheads, shattering his previous career high of five.
- The Marlins got swept by the Diamondbacks, losing each of the three games by one-run margins. According to Stathead, it’s the first time since 2014 that Miami has lost that many consecutive games under those conditions (Sept. 19-21 vs. Nationals).
- Pablo López narrowly edged out Jazz Chisholm Jr. to win our April 2022 Marlin of the Month award.
- On the heels of a multi-homer game, Jon Berti upped his weighted runs created plus to 209. That would rank second-best in the National League if he had enough playing time to qualify.
- It’s going to be a relatively late night streaming with the Fish (Stripes) as the Marlins begin a four-game series in San Diego. Tune in tonight from 8:30-9:30 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter for a wide-ranging discussion of Marlins news. Fish Stripes LIVE is presented by Loupe.
- FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 44% chance to win their series opener against the Padres.
- Baseball America moved up four Marlins on their Top 100 prospects list: Eury Pérez (No. 43), Max Meyer (No. 44), Kahlil Watson (No. 61) and Edward Cabrera (No. 68). Meyer made one of the biggest jumps of any MLB prospect after previously being ranked No. 72.
- In a new podcast episode, I recommend adding Meyer to the Marlins rotation immediately and sending down Elieser Hernandez in a corresponding move.
- Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm analyzes the breakout of Bryan Hoeing. The 25-year-old right-hander should be making his Triple-A debut this weekend.
- Tommy Hutton and Rich Waltz reunited at LoanDepot Park.
