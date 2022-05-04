Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 4, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (12-11, +4 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (12-13, -17 RD) game thread. Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez are in the building to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

LHP Madison Bumgarner

Notes: Bumgarner has become increasingly reliant on his cutter during the second half of his career. So far in 2022, he has thrown the second-most cutters of any pitcher in the majors, trailing only reigning NL Cy Young award winner Corbin Burnes...The D-backs are sorta running on fumes at this point, having played 16 games over the last 15 days (with zero off days). Their .188 team batting average is 12 points lower than any other MLB team.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Elieser Hernandez

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz, Henry and Rojas in, Avisaíl García, Jesús Sánchez and Stallings out; Berti moves up from 8 to 1, Cooper moves up from 5 to 4, Anderson moves up from 7 to 5, Chisholm moves down from 1 to 6; Anderson switches from 3B to RF Berti, switches from SS to 3B, Cooper/Aguilar swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Joey Wendle is still dealing with hamstring soreness that has kept him out this entire series...This is just the second time all season that Chisholm has started against a left-handed pitcher...Richard Bleier has allowed at least one hit in six straight appearances, matching the longest such streak of his Marlins tenure. He should not be given high-leverage assignments for the time being.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter representing Fish Stripes. He will provide in-game updates on Twitter (@Trainboy100) and handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

