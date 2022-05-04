Marlins Game Coverage
- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 8-6; Double-A Pensacola lost, 3-2; High-A Beloit was postponed due to rain; Low-A Jupiter lost, 10-6. In Edward Cabrera’s first start with Jax this season, he had poor command, but his stuff was crisp enough to induce plenty of ground balls and soft contact (4.0, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K). For the Hammerheads, Luis Palacios finally issued his first walk of 2022 and Kyler Castillo continued raking (3-for-3, 2 BB). Castillo would be leading Minor League Baseball in batting average and on-base percentage if he had enough playing time to qualify.
- The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish and Barry Jackson report on Max Meyer’s readiness to contribute to the big league club. They specify that Braxton Garrett was placed on the injured list with a posterior shoulder impingement, removing him from call-up consideration for at least the next several weeks.
- Joey Wendle’s recent absence is being attributed to hamstring soreness, per Don Mattingly.
- FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 54% chance to win their series finale against the Diamondbacks.
- On Baseball America’s “From Phenom to the Farm” show, Ryan Dempster reminisces about his Marlins tenure (1998-2002).
- The Marlins are hiring a Youth Academy Baseball & Softball Coordinator.
- Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc was among the 6,263 fans in attendance on Tuesday.
Miami looks good on you, @Charles_Leclerc.— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) May 4, 2022
Pleasure having you in our home tonight. #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/QlW43eDgbV
- For Miami Heat playoff coverage, check out Hot Hot Hoops. For Florida Panthers playoff coverage, check out Litter Box Cats.
