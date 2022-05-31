 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marlins vs. Rockies game postponed

They’ll attempt to complete their series on Wednesday with a doubleheader at Coors Field.

By Ely Sussman
Edward Cabrera #79 of the Miami Marlins warms up prior to his major league debut against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on August 25, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The highly anticipated 2022 Marlins debut of right-hander Edward Cabrera will have to wait one more day due to rain in the Denver, Colorado area. Tuesday’s game has been banged. The plan is to play a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday at 3:10 p.m. ET, with the second contest beginning no more than 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

The Marlins have not officially added Cabrera to their active roster yet. On doubleheader days, MLB teams are granted a “27th man,” so they’ll have the option of calling him up without making a corresponding move.

Inclement weather closes the book on a uniquely infuriating month of May for the Fish. They went 7-19 overall despite scoring nearly as many runs (104) as they allowed (110). The only series they won was at home against an awful Nationals club.

Wednesday’s probable starters for Colorado are right-handers Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela.

