Marlins vs. Rockies game postponed

The highly anticipated 2022 Marlins debut of right-hander Edward Cabrera will have to wait one more day due to rain in the Denver, Colorado area. Tuesday’s game has been banged. The plan is to play a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday at 3:10 p.m. ET, with the second contest beginning no more than 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

The Marlins have not officially added Cabrera to their active roster yet. On doubleheader days, MLB teams are granted a “27th man,” so they’ll have the option of calling him up without making a corresponding move.

Inclement weather closes the book on a uniquely infuriating month of May for the Fish. They went 7-19 overall despite scoring nearly as many runs (104) as they allowed (110). The only series they won was at home against an awful Nationals club.

Wednesday’s probable starters for Colorado are right-handers Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela.

