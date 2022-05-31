Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Pablo López joined Pat Rapp (1995) and Nathan Eovaldi (2013) as the only Marlins pitchers to go six-plus scoreless innings while allowing three or fewer hits against the Rockies at Coors Field (h/t Marlins Communications). In doing so, he reclaimed the 2022 National League lead in earned run average (1.83).
- Jesús Sánchez launched one of the longest home runs in recent memory. Exhilarating moment for the struggling outfielder.
- Now for the lousy news...The Marlins lost on Monday, dropping them to 19-27. Despite outscoring their opponents this season, they own the 24th-best record in the majors. Regardless of tonight’s result, this will be just the fourth time in franchise history that the Fish post a sub-.300 winning percentage in the month of May.
- Joey Wendle aggravated his right hamstring injury. Judging by Don Mattingly’s morbid tone during the postgame press conference, it sounds like he will require another stint on the IL. That could be the corresponding move to get tonight’s starter Edward Cabrera onto the active roster. Wendle has contributed 1.0 fWAR for the Marlins this season, trailing only Jazz Chisholm Jr. among Marlins position players.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 51.1% chance to win their next game vs. the Rockies.
- Sandy Alcantara ranks 8th, López ranks 14th and Trevor Rogers ranks 53rd on The List of top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List.
- Here is my weekly piece on the best Marlins prospect performances of 2022, with additional notes on hot/cold players.
- Right-hander Jake Walters shared clips of himself facing live batters in extended spring training. About eight-and-half months removed from Tommy John surgery, he’s on track to participate in official MiLB games at some point this summer.
- The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are auctioning off game-worn jerseys to benefit the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.
- Man On 2nd’s Joe Frisaro and Mike Sonbeek weigh on the Marlins’ free fall and the general direction of the organization.
- Wrapping up with some wholesome content, Richard Bleier’s two-year-old daughter Murphy accompanied him on this Marlins road trip.
Loading comments...