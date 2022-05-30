Jesús Sánchez and the 5 longest home runs of the Statcast era

Less than 24 hours after the Fish Stripes staff and I contemplated whether the Marlins should demote slumping outfielder Jesús Sánchez to the minors, he did this:

Jesus Sanchez. 114.7 mph off the bat. 496 feet. Looks to have cleared the third deck. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/c1LlNSW0an — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) May 30, 2022

Slump officially busted.

Sánchez’s homer against Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner gave the Marlins an early lead on Monday. Though it counted for only one run, it was no ordinary round-tripper. Its exit velocity of 114.7 miles per hour was the highest of Sánchez’s career. Aided by the thin air of Coors Field, it traveled a projected distance of 496 feet.

How extraordinary is that? Statcast instantly auto-generates visualizations of every batted ball from MLB games, and the landing spot of the Sánchez home run was outside the boundaries of the image.

The “Statcast era” encompasses six full MLB seasons (2015-2019, 2021) and two partial ones (2020 and 2022). Among the tens of thousands of home runs hit during that period, only four others have traveled as far as Sánchez’s.

Nomar Mazara (Rangers)—505 feet

Date: June 21, 2019

Opponent: Reynaldo López (White Sox)

Pitch Type: four-seam fastball

Ballpark: Globe Life Park in Arlington

Mazara is the only fellow lefty batter to match or exceed Sánchez’s distance. He’s also somewhat of a cautionary tale, totaling only 83 career long balls and barely cracking replacement-level production overall despite his immense prospect pedigree.

Giancarlo Stanton (Marlins)—504 feet

Date: August 6, 2016

Opponent: Chad Bettis (Rockies)

Pitch Type: changeup

Ballpark: Coors Field

Hey, that looks familiar. Stanton, of course, is the Marlins franchise leader in career dingers. Like so many of his other signature Marlins moments, this came in a losing effort.

Although Big G surprisingly has only one 500-footer, he owns five of the top 50 Statcast era batted ball distances (highest total of any player).

Aaron Judge (Yankees)—496 feet

Date: September 30, 2017

Opponent: Marcus Stroman (Blue Jays)

Pitch Type: sinker

Ballpark: Yankee Stadium

This was Judge’s 52nd and final homer of his American League Rookie of the Year-winning campaign.

Miguel Sanó (Twins)—496 feet