Marlins vs. Rockies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 30, 2022

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (19-26, +10 RD) vs. Rockies (21-26, -43 RD) game thread.

We made a one-time adjustment to the Fish Stripes LIVE schedule due to Memorial Day. Our look-ahead to the Rockies series streamed last night on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter.

Related Marlins at Rockies Series Preview

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The third inning runs from May 20 through June 9.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Aguilar, García, Stallings and Wendle in, Willians Astudillo, Jon Berti, Bryan De La Cruz and Nick Fortes out; Cooper moves up from 4 to 2, Rojas moves down from 5 to 8; Cooper switches from 1B to DH, Soler switches from DH to LF

Additional Notes: Brian Anderson (lower back spasms) is sidelined for a third straight day...Stallings has caught every pitch thrown by Pablo in 2022 and that trend continues...Aguilar’s next home run will be the 100th of his MLB career...Keep in mind that a corresponding move will be required to add Edward Cabrera to the active roster on Tuesday. The most vulnerable players are Astudillo, De La Cruz and Sánchez.

Rockies Starting Lineup

RHP Ryan Feltner

Notes: The Rockies are down bad just as much as the Marlins! They’ve gone 5-15 over their last 20 games despite half of those games coming against the creampuff Nationals, Pirates and Royals...Feltner is making his fifth career MLB start. He was performing pretty well in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League earlier this season (3.76 ERA, 3.79 in 38.1 IP)...As highlighted in Kevin Barral’s article last week, former Marlin Tyler Kinley is in the midst of a career year as Colorado’s setup man.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Kyle Sielaff and Rod Allen). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds